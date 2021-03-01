Wynwood Marketplace Is Back and Bigger Than Ever

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

After a year of silence, Wynwood Marketplace is ready for its grand reopening. When it relaunches on Thursday, March 4, the 75,000-square-foot outdoor oasis will accommodate a wide variety of vendors ranging from boutique clothing shops, succulent plants, and home goods to a smoke shop and psychic advisors.

Javi Zayas, CEO of the event agency Swarm, which operates the Wynwood Marketplace, says the venue — which originally launched in 2016 but closed in February 2020 owing to permit issues — has been reinvented and reconfigured with the "new normal" in mind.

"After being closed for a full year, we have had plenty of time to reimagine the property," Zayas tells New Times. "Now, it will be the go-to spot for all things cocktails, food, music, culture, and shopping."

In addition to the numerous vendors onsite, the marketplace's is home to the Deck, a casual indoor/outdoor bar with a patio overlooking busy Northwest Second Avenue, offering live music and DJs.

The best part, explains Zayas, will be the 100 or so tables — available through reservation only via Resy — where guests will have plenty of room to eat, drink, or even dance.

A new bar program, compliments of Swarm beverage director Ashley Ermus, delivers a number of new cocktails, including a spicy guava margarita, made with tequila, orange, fresh guava, fresh lime, and jalapeño ($13). Daily specials include buckets of beer ($30) and 60-ounce specialty cocktail pitchers ($49).

To soak up that booze, La Picaña Grill, an onsite kitchen, will servefood truck-style fare. Items range from choripán (an Argentinian-style chorizo sandwich) and picanha-stuffed arepas to baby-back ribs ($13 to $15) and a different taco preparations served three per order ($15 to $17.50).

Beginning March 6, Swarm will launch a program to support local artists; each weekend the marketplace will host up to a dozen local artists while supplying them with materials and free space to display and sell their artwork. Envisioned as a combination art installation and selfie/photo opportunity for social-media sharing, it's identifiable by the Instagrammable sign that reads "I Love Wynwood."

"It's been a long journey with the reopening of the Wynwood Marketplace," Zayas says. "We wanted to be extra cautious given the current climate and make sure to redevelop the venue to best suit the open-air and outdoor environment the community demands.

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to bring hundreds of people back to work and allow for many families to thrive from the job opportunities created by the Wynwood Marketplace."

Wynwood Marketplace. 2250 Northwest Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com.