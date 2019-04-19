Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 4/20, Knaus Berry Farm Closing, Free Kegs, and Easter 2019

This weekend, Veza Sur hosts a keg scavenger hunt, Knaus Berry Farm closes for season, Miami brewers celebrate 4/20 with special events and beer releases, and restaurants offer Easter 2019 brunches and specials.

EXPAND Amadeus McCaskill

Free Keg Scavenger Hunt at Veza Sur. This weekend, go on a scavenger hunt for a free keg from Veza Sur Brewing Co. Beginning Friday, Veza Sur will hide 24 kegs across Miami and will post various hints to its Instagram account. Lucky users who find a keg by Sunday evening must snap a photo and post it to their feed, tagging @VezaSurBrewingCo and #HechaEnMiami, in order to claim their own keg of the brewery’s Mala Yerba Session IPA. Through Sunday, April 21, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com.

Photo by Donna Irene

Knaus Berry Farm Closes for Season. The farm stand and bakery, best known for cinnamon rolls and strawberry shakes, will close Saturday at 5:30 p.m. or when they run out of everything, according to Thomas Blocher, who heads operations at the Redland farm. At that time, Miami officially loses its supply of its favorite cinnamon rolls until the fall. As always, Blocher asks customers to be patient while waiting and to understand if a favorite item is sold out. If you want Miami's ultimate sweet treat, you might think about using that personal day and hightailing it to the farm sometime this week. Prepare to stand in line and bring cash — Knaus Berry Farm does not accept credit cards. Cinnamon rolls cost $11 for a dozen, $5.90 for a half-dozen, or $1.25 each. Pecan rolls cost $13.75 for a dozen. The rolls freeze surprisingly well, so get an extra dozen. The bakery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. including Good Friday. SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.

EXPAND Photo by Charlotte Kesl

Sangam Garden Dinner with a Side of Poetry. Annam Miami, in collaboration with O, Miami and poet Ishion Hutchinson, will present an experiential five-course, plant-based dinner at Naomi's Garden. Celebrate food, culture, and poetry, the evening will include a lineup of creative eats with lively conversation and wine provided by Cerda, Llanos y Cia. The menu, largely inspired by Indo-Caribbean cuisine, includes rum punch infused with sorrel flowers, ginger, and cumin; savory deep-fried breadfruit dusted with pulihora powder; and tamarind rice served with black chickpeas sautéed with mustard seeds and curry leaves. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami. $70 via eventbrite.com.

Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine. Plant Miami

CBD-Infused Food and Drink at Plant Miami. Celebrate 4/20 at Plant Miami at the Sacred Space Miami with CBD-infused drinks and dessert specials. Available all day from 11:30 a.m. until close at 11 p.m., highlights include CBD spritzers ($10), such as the watermelon-mint or ginger-basil, both spiked with CBD; the plant medicine cocktail ($12), which includes Lord Jones CBD oil with pineapple juice, coconut milk, rum, agave, and toasted coconut flakes; and blackberry cheese cake ($18), made with vanilla-cashew crust, coconut-flavored CBD-lime cream, blackberries, and a CBD mint sauce drizzle. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; thesacredspacemiami.com.

Kaptain Kush reemerges on 4/20. Natalia Parra

Miami Brewers Celebrate 4/20 With Special Events and Beer Releases. On Saturday, thousands of people celebrate by getting high with friends. There are many legends as to the day's origins, from Grateful Dead connections (they requested room 420 at hotels a lot) to a group of high-school kids in San Rafael, California, meeting daily at 4:20 p.m. to get stoned. Many festivities are planned for 4/20, including events at Miami breweries making special beers inspired by the day, and at least one contains CBD. Beat Culture Brewery's Commander Brain Drain is a limited-edition northeast IPA with blueberry, lactose, French vanilla, and CBD oil. The 7.6 percent ABV beer will be poured at Lokal and Kush on 4/20 and served at Tripping Animals' Irie Jungle Festival.

The CBD-infused Elevation ice cream line at Midtown Creamery comes in four flavors, including Cookie Mob. Midtown Creamery

Where to Find CBD Food and Drink in Miami. Just in time for 4/20, Miami restaurants and bars are beginning to embrace all things CBD. Though the most popular way to use CBD is by dropping a bit of tincture under your tongue, there are many more delicious ways to experience it. From coffee and cocktails to cookies and ice cream, here are some of the best CBD-infused food and drinks to celebrate 4/20.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Easter Specials at the Salty Donut. All weekend long, stop by the Salty Donut for limited-edition Easter specials. This year's themed doughnut, which is shaped like an egg, is garnished with a malted milk chocolate ganache with crunchy chocolate pearls, an almond and vanilla bean glaze, homemade meringue kisses, and a light chocolate drizzle ($3.75). Sunday, the shop will host an all-day egg hunt, where plastic Easter eggs will be hidden throughout the store. Prizes will ranges from free doughnut holes, coffee, full-size doughnuts, or Salty Donut swag. 8 a.m. until sold out through Sunday, April 21, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Root & Bone's druken deviled eggs. Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Miami Easter Brunch 2019 Guide. Easter is a time for decorated eggs and goody-filled baskets, but let's not forget another essential: a delicious brunch. Whether or not you observe the religious aspects of the holiday, it's a perfect occasion to get together with loved ones and feast on classic dishes and spring-inspired offerings. Enjoy a relaxing Easter brunch by planning ahead and making reservations at one of Miami's top local eateries offering family feasts and fun egg hunts.

Easter cakes at Bunnie Cakes Bunnie Cakes

Miami's Best Easter Treats. Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs, and this year, Miami's purveyors of sweets are going over the top. Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed treats.