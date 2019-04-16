Miami Easter Brunch 2019 Guide

Easter is a time for decorated eggs and goody-filled baskets, but let's not forget another essential: a delicious brunch. Whether or not you observe the religious aspects of the holiday, it's a perfect occasion to get together with loved ones and feast on classic dishes and spring-inspired offerings.

Enjoy a relaxing Easter brunch this Sunday, April 21, by planning ahead and making reservations at one of Miami's top local eateries offering family feasts and fun egg hunts. Prices listed do not reflect tax or tip, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-455-2999

thebazaar.com



Head to the SLS South Beach to celebrate Easter with a lavish brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Start your meal at one of the many curated stations, such as the jamón carving with assorted Spanish embutidos (charcuterie), and end at the liquid-nitrogen ice-cream station with an array of sweet toppings. Elevate the experience with bottomless Cava sparkling wine or upgrade to champagne. The cost is $95 for adults and $45 for children under 12.

Bourbon Steak

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

786-279-6600

jwturnberry.com



James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina's modern American steakhouse at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa will serve a special brunch buffet with a bottomless mimosa or bloody mary option. Enjoy a breakfast station with an assortment of fruit, parfaits, and baked goods; a made-to-order omelet station with farm-fresh ingredients and accompanied sides; and a raw bar with gulf shrimp, oysters, and snow crab claws. For antipasti, there are sliced charcuterie, artisanal cheese, and grilled vegetables. Savor entrées such as miso-glazed sea bass, glazed beef short ribs, truffle mac 'n' cheese, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Desserts include tres leches, milk chocolate passionfruit mousse, and roasted banana cream pie. An egg hunt at the resort will begin at 2 p.m. for children under 5; all other ages can join at 2:30 p.m. Easter brunch runs from 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and costs $79 for adults and $39 for children.

EXPAND Brimstone Doral

Brimstone Doral

8300 NW 36th St., Doral

786-837-8960

brimstonedoral.com



The cozy bistro at CityPlace Doral will offer Easter-exclusive items such as carrot cake pancakes ($15), huevos rancheros ($12), and deviled eggs (five for $10). Brimstone will also host an egg hunt, and the family that finds the golden egg will win a complimentary brunch for up to four people. Children can enjoy other Easter-themed diversions such as arts and crafts, balloon art, and face painting.

Jaya

2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com



Jaya at the Setai will serve an extravagant brunch with traditional and nontraditional dishes from the Far East, as well as several desserts and raw bar selections. Feast on an enhanced carving station featuring a decadent truffle roasted chicken, roasted strip loin, and caramelized leg of lamb with honey and ginger. Also available will be a deep-sea delicacy station featuring king crab, and salt-crusted fish. There's also free-flowing Louis Roederer champagne, mimosas, and bloody marys, live jazz music and a special egg hunt with the Easter Bunny. The brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $145 per person and $65 per child ages 5 to 12 years old.

La Centrale

601 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-720-2401

lacentralemiami.com



In Brickel City Centre, La Centrale is serving up a brunch buffet throughout its second level restaurant concepts with seven food stations, three bars, and alongside entertainment for kids and adults. Food stations include a hot and cold carving station, fresh seafood, customizable omelet, and eggs Benedict, house-made pasta, extravagant cakes, pastries and more. Pricing is $75 per adult, $35 for children under 10, and $28 for free-flowing bloody marys, mimosas, and prosecco.

Market at Edition

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

editionhotels.com



Guests can indulge in options like fresh oysters from the raw bar, chia seed pudding, and organic scrambled eggs as well as an assortment of cured meats and cheeses, delicious pastries, and sweet treats. Top it off with Market’s bottomless bloody mary bar for an additional $18 where you can customize your own cocktail to complete the occasion. Afterward, guests are invited to attend the hotel’s Earth Day celebration which will include an eco-friendly Easter egg hunt and fun activities for the entire family. Easter’s Day Breakfast Table is offered from noon to 8 p.m. and costs $65 per person and $40 for children under 13.

No Name Chinese

7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami

786-577-0734

nonamechinese.com



On Sunday, from noon to 3:30 p.m., chef Pablo Zitzmann is offering a dim-sum-style brunch with bottomless mimosas and sake sangria ($20). Special offerings include Hong Kong style french toast served with peanut butter crumble, fruit compote, powdered sugar, and drizzled in condensed milk ($12), Chao fan, which is fried rice prepared with market vegetables, chives, and topped with a sunny-side-up egg and garlic bomb ($17). Guests will be able to experience new dishes like Japanese-soufflé-style pancakes and breakfast bao buns filled with homemade sausage, soft-scrambled eggs, manchego cream, and chives. Sweet endings include homemade chocolate walnut tart served with Chinese five-spice marshmallow and seasonal fruit.

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com



On Sunday, Phuc Yea is offering a special Vietnamese Easter brunch of specialty dishes with an Asian flair. Offerings include prime rib with roasted potatoes and tomatoes, fried eggs, and Maggie au jus ($35) breakfast noods, which are egg noodles with bacon, poached egg, and parmesan cream sauce ($15); deviled eggs with sriracha cream and Chinese sausage ($12); and funfetti pancakes with condensed milk, sprinkles, and passionfruit boba ($15). For a boozy touch, guests can add bottomless mimosas, rosé ,or punch for $20. Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Quinto La Huella

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

786-805 4646

quintolahuella.com



Enjoy a delicious Latin American-style brunch buffet at Quinto La Huella’s Sunday feast, including a selection of meats from the parilla like steak, chicken, and sausage as well as an assortment of grilled vegetables, pasta, and salads. Easter brunch will feature live entertainment and hourly egg hunts with specials prizes from noon to 4 p.m. The buffet is priced at $55 per person and $27.50 for children under 9. Guests can add unlimited bottomless rosé and mimosas for $25.

EXPAND Root & Bone's druken deviled eggs Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Root & Bone

5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami

786-785-1001

rootnbone.com/miami



True Southern comfort awaits guests beginning at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday at this neighborhood restaurant in South Miami. There will be a prix-fixe Brunch menu for $55 and an à la carte menu and specials. Easter dishes include the Deviled Easter Egg Hunt with green eggs & ham, pickled pink and fancy caviar; a honey roasted carrot and cashew toast; mint-and-mustard-crusted rack of lamb; and Neapolitan bunny cake with layers of chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and buttery kataifi basket with mini chocolate Easter eggs.

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com



Celebrate Easter with spectacular views of Biscayne Bay at Rusty Pelican and a brunch that includes activities for children, like a visit with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, and face painting. Guests can enjoy buffet stations featuring breakfast classics like banana French toast and hazelnut chocolate and ricotta pancakes, sushi and raw bar offerings, a seafood paella, mac 'n' cheese, fried chicken and waffles with Sriracha maple syrup, and mains like seared C.A.B prime rib with wild mushroom truffle demi-glace, coconut crusted Atlantic wild mahi-mahi and miso mango-papaya salsa. Desserts include key lime pie, carrot cake, pecan cheesecake, and chocolate mousse. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $88 for adults and $35 per child.

Sagrado Cafe

900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7434

sagradocafe.com



On Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, starting at 8 a.m., Sagrado Cafe in downtown Miami will be offering a $29 prix-fixe menu of codfish croquetas and fried yucca to start, a main course choice of shrimp provençal served with rice and shredded potatoes or the bacalhau gomez de sá, which is cod served with steamed potatoes, boiled egg, garlic, onions, and olive oil to pair with fresh squeezed juice or soda. There's also a kids menu of chicken Milanese with pasta, rice, or fries ($14). An option of bottomless mimosa and sangria is available after 10 a.m. for $14.

Three Wynwood

50 NW 24th St., Miami

305-748-4540

threewynwood.com



Visit Wynwood over Easter to experience Three's roster of brunch dishes like the platano maduro pancakes, avocado toast and Frida's Frita burger, Three will also offer Easter specials including sautéed soft shell crabs ($25), escabeche spiced lamb hash ($26) and chocolate concord cake ($12), along with a special kids menu for $12.

Tanuki

1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-615-1055

tanukimiami.com



In South Beach, pan-Asian Tanuki will serve a brunch buffet on Sunday, April 21. Each guest receives a welcome cocktail on arrival, in addition to unlimited mimosas and wine, a main course dish, and dessert for the table to share. Tanuki will have also offer painting props and goodie bags to children. Brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $58 for adults, $35 for young adults, and free for kids under 4.

EXPAND Tap 42

Tap 42

Several locations

tap42.com



Tap 42 will be throwing a Bad Bunny Brunch on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy bottomless brunch favorites like Southern fried chicken and waffles ($15.50), smashed avocado toast ($15.50), and Chicago style steak and eggs ($17.50) along with bottomless signature mimosas, bloody marys and Funky Floridians.

Verde

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-8282

pamm.org



Celebrate Easter at the Pérez Art Museum Miami with a three-course prix-fixe menu. The brunch will be served family-style and include appetizers such as spring pea salad with morels and a smoked salmon platter, along with a selection of entrées like strawberry rhubarb honey French toast, classic eggs Benedict, and roasted leg of lamb with mint pesto and sides like roasted marble potatoes and grilled asparagus. The dessert list includes a tres leches cake and strawberry shortcake cupcakes. Families can expect a visit from the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, and a face painter. Brunch starts at $55 for adults and $25 for children. Guests looking to get a head start on their reservation will receive a 10 percent discount with a pre-purchase of the Easter brunch.

Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr., Miami

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com



The Wharf is hosting its second annual two-day Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, with Easter brunch dishes, an egg hunt featuring over 5,000 golden eggs, and a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny himself. Enjoy live music by Hushmoney and Kid-Nemesis and bites by Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, and others. Children accompanied by parents and leashed dogs welcome before sundown.

Zucca

62 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables

786-580-3731

zuccamiami.com 62 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables786-580-3731