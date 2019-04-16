 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
4
Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine.
Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine.
Plant Miami

Miami's Best CBD-Infused Food and Drinks

Juliana Accioly | April 16, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

What was once a fad substance sold in head shops and gas stations, cannabidiol (CBD) has taken the nation by storm as a health supplement that can potentially alleviate pain, relieve stress, and promote feelings of calmness and happiness.

There are no concrete scientific claims of CBD's benefits, but that hasn't stopped about 7 percent of the U.S. population from seeking it out. Many Miamians have embraced CBD, and users rave about its therapeutic benefits, including soothing effects and anti-inflammatory properties.

And though the most popular way to use CBD is by dropping a bit of tincture under your tongue, there are so many more delicious ways to experience it. From coffee and cocktails to cookies and ice cream, here are some of the best CBD-infused food and drinks.

Brewing Life kombuchaEXPAND
Brewing Life kombucha
Erika Acosta

Brewing Life Kombucha


Various farmers markets
brewinglifemiami.com


Chef Daniel Seaburg and holistic therapist and yoga teacher Erika Acosta have joined forces to handcraft flavorful CBD-infused elixirs available online and at various farmers' markets in Broward and Miami-Dade. Their "booch brews" are made with probiotics, vitamins, enzymes, and organically grown ingredients that act as anti-inflammatory and anti-aging antioxidants. They're then boosted with 20 milligrams of CBD hemp oil to work as a natural muscle relaxant. The CBD-infused Brewing Life kombucha is sold in flavors such as goji 'n' berries, ginger lemon turmeric, and seasonal options like dragon fruit rosebud and jasmine passionfruit priced at $10 online or $7 at the farmers' markets. The kombucha is available at the Coconut Grove Organic Market (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays), Key Biscayne Community Church Farmer's Market (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays), Palmetto Bay Farmer's Market (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays), and Miami Shores Farmers Market (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays).

Circle House Coffee's CBD-infused mango lemonade slushie.EXPAND
Circle House Coffee's CBD-infused mango lemonade slushie.
Ari Rollnick / Circle House Coffee

Circle House Coffee


727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-870-6456
circlehousecoffee.com


Founded last year by retired NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch, Circle House Coffee offers refreshing CBD-infused options such as slushies with green tea, strawberry, lime, and a hint of basil, or a combination of mango, yuzu, and mint honey ($6.50 to $7.50). There are also tonic drinks made from pomegranate with green tea, honey, and lime, or expresso, honey, mint, and macadamia milk ($6 to $7.50).

Courtney's Cookies CBD-infused options sell by the dozens at the Coconut Grove Organic Market.
Courtney's Cookies CBD-infused options sell by the dozens at the Coconut Grove Organic Market.
Juliana Accioly

Courtney's Cookies


3300 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-238-7747
courtneyscookies.com


Courtney León's popular organic, gluten-free, vegan, and low-glycemic baked goods include options such as Chill Out and Nighty Night cookies, both CBD-infused to aid in sleep and relaxation. They sell for $5 and $9 each online or at the Coconut Grove Organic Market on Saturdays.

The CBD-infused Elevation ice-cream line at Midtown Creamery comes in four flavors, including Cookie Mob.
The CBD-infused Elevation ice-cream line at Midtown Creamery comes in four flavors, including Cookie Mob.
Midtown Creamery

Midtown Creamery


2690 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-536-2281
midtowncreamery.com


Andrew Rodriguez's ice-cream line, Elevation, offers flavors infused with water-soluble CBD, which is believed to be more easily absorbed by the body than the oil variety. The delicious two-scoop portions ($20 per cup) are available to customers aged 21 or older. Flavors include tropical passionfruit sorbet and Cookie Mob, containing chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, and chocolate fudge.

Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine.
Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine.
Plant Miami

Plant Miami


105 NE 24th St., Miami
305-814-5365
plantmiami.com


Plant's vibrant cocktail menu includes the CBD-infused Plant Medicine, made with dark rum, fresh pineapple, coconut milk, lemongrass, and clove and priced at $20. The restaurant is also experimenting with CBD in dishes soon to be added to the regular food menu.

At Selina Brawlers, coffee and chamomile tea are paired with CBD.EXPAND
At Selina Brawlers, coffee and chamomile tea are paired with CBD.
Selina Brawlers

Selina Brawlers


2819 NW Second Ave., Miami
954-258-4646
brothersandbrawlers.com


The eclectic Wynwood shop Selina Brawlers sells coffee and chamomile tea infused with CBD oil for $7 each. Co-owner Jorge Ramirez says the CBD, which does not alter the flavor of either beverage, is added to increase the relaxation effect of the chamomile and allow the best of the caffeine to shine through.

billwillserphoto.com

27 Restaurant & Bar


2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
786-476-7020
freehandhotels.com


At the Freehand Hotel in Miami Beach, 27 Restaurant & Bar serves the Half Baked Spritz: a blend of Campari infused with black plums and apricots, Cocchi Torino sweet vermouth, and watermelon CBD tincture, topped with yuzu tonic. The $13 libation is built in a Collins glass over fresh ice and garnished with a dehydrated orange half-moon.

