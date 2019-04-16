Miami's Best CBD-Infused Food and Drinks

What was once a fad substance sold in head shops and gas stations, cannabidiol (CBD) has taken the nation by storm as a health supplement that can potentially alleviate pain, relieve stress, and promote feelings of calmness and happiness.
There are no concrete scientific claims of CBD's benefits, but that hasn't stopped about 7 percent of the U.S. population from seeking it out. Many Miamians have embraced CBD, and users rave about its therapeutic benefits, including soothing effects and anti-inflammatory properties.
And though the most popular way to use CBD is by dropping a bit of tincture under your tongue, there are so many more delicious ways to experience it. From coffee and cocktails to cookies and ice cream, here are some of the best CBD-infused food and drinks.
Brewing Life Kombucha
Various farmers markets
brewinglifemiami.com
Chef Daniel Seaburg and holistic therapist and yoga teacher Erika Acosta have joined forces to handcraft flavorful CBD-infused elixirs available online and at various farmers' markets in Broward and Miami-Dade. Their "
Circle House Coffee
727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-870-6456
circlehousecoffee.com
Founded last year by retired NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch, Circle House Coffee offers refreshing CBD-infused options such as slushies with green tea, strawberry, lime, and a hint of basil, or a combination of mango, yuzu, and mint honey ($6.50 to $7.50). There are also tonic drinks made from pomegranate with green tea, honey, and lime, or expresso, honey, mint, and macadamia milk ($6 to $7.50).
Courtney's Cookies
3300 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-238-7747
courtneyscookies.com
Courtney León's popular organic, gluten-free, vegan, and low-glycemic baked goods include options such as Chill Out and Nighty Night cookies, both CBD-infused to aid in sleep and relaxation. They sell for $5 and $9 each online or at the Coconut Grove Organic Market on Saturdays.
Midtown Creamery
2690 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-536-2281
midtowncreamery.com
Andrew Rodriguez's ice-cream line, Elevation, offers flavors infused with water-soluble CBD, which is believed to be more easily absorbed by the body than the oil variety. The delicious two-scoop portions ($20 per cup) are available to customers aged 21 or older. Flavors include tropical passionfruit sorbet and Cookie Mob, containing chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, and chocolate fudge.
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th St., Miami
305-814-5365
plantmiami.com
Plant's vibrant cocktail menu includes the CBD-infused Plant Medicine, made with dark rum, fresh pineapple, coconut milk, lemongrass, and clove and priced at $20. The restaurant is also experimenting with CBD in dishes soon to be added to the regular food menu.
Selina Brawlers
2819 NW Second Ave., Miami
954-258-4646
brothersandbrawlers.com
The eclectic Wynwood shop Selina Brawlers sells coffee and chamomile tea infused with CBD oil for $7 each. Co-owner Jorge Ramirez says the CBD, which does not alter the flavor of either beverage, is added to increase the relaxation effect of the chamomile and allow the best of the caffeine to shine through.
27 Restaurant & Bar
2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
786-476-7020
freehandhotels.com
At the Freehand Hotel in Miami Beach, 27 Restaurant & Bar serves the Half Baked Spritz: a blend of Campari infused with black plums and apricots, Cocchi Torino sweet vermouth, and watermelon CBD tincture, topped with yuzu tonic. The $13 libation is built in a Collins glass over fresh ice and garnished with a dehydrated orange half-moon.
