Miami's Best CBD-Infused Food and Drinks

What was once a fad substance sold in head shops and gas stations, cannabidiol (CBD) has taken the nation by storm as a health supplement that can potentially alleviate pain, relieve stress, and promote feelings of calmness and happiness.

There are no concrete scientific claims of CBD's benefits, but that hasn't stopped about 7 percent of the U.S. population from seeking it out. Many Miamians have embraced CBD, and users rave about its therapeutic benefits, including soothing effects and anti-inflammatory properties.

And though the most popular way to use CBD is by dropping a bit of tincture under your tongue, there are so many more delicious ways to experience it. From coffee and cocktails to cookies and ice cream, here are some of the best CBD-infused food and drinks.

EXPAND Brewing Life kombucha Erika Acosta

Brewing Life Kombucha

Various farmers markets

brewinglifemiami.com Various farmers markets



Chef Daniel Seaburg and holistic therapist and yoga teacher Erika Acosta have joined forces to handcraft flavorful CBD-infused elixirs available online and at various farmers' markets in Broward and Miami-Dade. Their " booch brews" are made with probiotics, vitamins, enzymes, and organically grown ingredients that act as anti-inflammatory and anti-aging antioxidants. They're then boosted with 20 milligrams of CBD hemp oil to work as a natural muscle relaxant. The CBD-infused Brewing Life kombucha is sold in flavors such as goji 'n' berries, ginger lemon turmeric, and seasonal options like dragon fruit rosebud and jasmine passionfruit priced at $10 online or $7 at the farmers' markets. The kombucha is available at the Coconut Grove Organic Market (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays), Key Biscayne Community Church Farmer's Market (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays), Palmetto Bay Farmer's Market (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays), and Miami Shores Farmers Market (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays).

EXPAND Circle House Coffee's CBD-infused mango lemonade slushie. Ari Rollnick / Circle House Coffee

Circle House Coffee

727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-870-6456

circlehousecoffee.com 727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale954-870-6456



Founded last year by retired NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch, Circle House Coffee offers refreshing CBD-infused options such as slushies with green tea, strawberry, lime, and a hint of basil, or a combination of mango, yuzu, and mint honey ($6.50 to $7.50). There are also tonic drinks made from pomegranate with green tea, honey, and lime, or expresso, honey, mint, and macadamia milk ($6 to $7.50).

Courtney's Cookies CBD-infused options sell by the dozens at the Coconut Grove Organic Market. Juliana Accioly

Courtney's Cookies

3300 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-238-7747

courtneyscookies.com 3300 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove305-238-7747



Courtney León's popular organic, gluten-free, vegan, and low-glycemic baked goods include options such as Chill Out and Nighty Night cookies, both CBD-infused to aid in sleep and relaxation. They sell for $5 and $9 each online or at the Coconut Grove Organic Market on Saturdays.

The CBD-infused Elevation ice-cream line at Midtown Creamery comes in four flavors, including Cookie Mob. Midtown Creamery

Midtown Creamery

2690 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-536-2281

midtowncreamery.com 2690 NE Second Ave., Miami786-536-2281



Andrew Rodriguez's ice-cream line, Elevation, offers flavors infused with water-soluble CBD, which is believed to be more easily absorbed by the body than the oil variety. The delicious two-scoop portions ($20 per cup) are available to customers aged 21 or older. Flavors include tropical passionfruit sorbet and Cookie Mob, containing chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, and chocolate fudge.

Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine. Plant Miami

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th St., Miami

305-814-5365

plantmiami.com 105 NE 24th St., Miami305-814-5365



Plant's vibrant cocktail menu includes the CBD-infused Plant Medicine, made with dark rum, fresh pineapple, coconut milk, lemongrass, and clove and priced at $20. The restaurant is also experimenting with CBD in dishes soon to be added to the regular food menu.

EXPAND At Selina Brawlers, coffee and chamomile tea are paired with CBD. Selina Brawlers

Selina Brawlers

2819 NW Second Ave., Miami

954-258-4646

brothersandbrawlers.com 2819 NW Second Ave., Miami954-258-4646



The eclectic Wynwood shop Selina Brawlers sells coffee and chamomile tea infused with CBD oil for $7 each. Co-owner Jorge Ramirez says the CBD, which does not alter the flavor of either beverage, is added to increase the relaxation effect of the chamomile and allow the best of the caffeine to shine through.

27 Restaurant & Bar

2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach

786-476-7020

freehandhotels.com 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach786-476-7020



At the Freehand Hotel in Miami Beach, 27 Restaurant & Bar serves the Half Baked Spritz: a blend of Campari infused with black plums and apricots, Cocchi Torino sweet vermouth, and watermelon CBD tincture, topped with yuzu tonic. The $13 libation is built in a Collins glass over fresh ice and garnished with a dehydrated orange half-moon.