Knaus Berry Farm Closes for Season on Saturday

Miami's favorite sweet obsession is closing for season on Saturday, April 20.

Knaus Berry Farm posted their seasonal closing date on Facebook, along with a sweet warning: "Today is the first day of the last week! The last day before we close for the summer is April 20th. We will be using up our supplies. We may not have a full menu the closer we get to the last day."

The farms stand and bakery, best known for its cinnamon rolls and strawberry shakes, will close Saturday at 5:30 p.m. or until they run out of everything, according to Thomas Blocher, who heads operations at the Redland farm stand. At that time, Miami officially loses its supply of its favorite cinnamon rolls until the fall.

Blocher says that the bakery and farm stand is now offering a limited menu. Most produce, including fresh strawberries and tomatoes, are already sold out for the season, with some fresh herbs remaining. Milkshakes will be offered as long as there's ice cream mix — but the farm has run out of mangoes.

So what about pies and cinnamon rolls? Blocher says that the bakery staff is trying to keep the ovens turning out fresh baked goods all week, but get there early to avoid disappointment. "We're trying to guess how many we need to bake, but it's hard. With Easter this week, we're a little busier. We've had some good days, so far, but it's only Wednesday. "

As always, Blocher asks customers to be patient while waiting on line and to also understand if a favorite item is sold out. If you want Miami's ultimate sweet treat, you might want to think about using that personal day and high tailing it to the farm sometime this week. Prepare to wait in line and bring cash — Knaus Berry Farm does not accept credit cards.

The family-run farm was founded in 1956 by Ray and Russell Knaus, who sold berries on the side of the road. The brothers soon expanded their inventory to include pies, breads , and other baked goods when a fruit broker told Ray's wife Barbara that her cookies were delicious.

Today the farm is still run by Ray and Barbara's children and their families, and Knaus has expanded to sell fruit shakes, local vegetables, and coffee.

Though the bakery is somewhat of an international sensation, it's still run very much the same. Knaus only accepts cash and is closed Sundays. Knaus also closes for the summer season on the third Saturday of April each year. It reopens around the first day of November. (God willing, as the sign out front humbly says.)

Cinnamon rolls cost $11 for a dozen, $5.90 for a half-dozen, or $1.25 each. Pecan rolls cost $13.75 for a dozen. The rolls also freeze surprisingly well, so get an extra dozen. The bakery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. including Good Friday.

Knaus Berry Farm. SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.