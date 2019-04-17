Miami's Best Easter Treats 2019

Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs and this year Miami's purveyors of sweets are going over the top.

Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed treats. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to gem-colored bunny shaped cookies, these goodies are eggs- actly what you need this Easter week.

Bunnie Cakes

2322 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-268-9790

2322 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-268-9790
bunniecakes.com



Hop on over to Wynwood's favorite vegan bakeshop for a slew of Easter treats from gem-colored rabbit cookies ($12) to elaborate cake pops ($15). Themed cakes and cupcakes are also available for purchase in-store and online.

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

7312 Red Rd., Miami

305-749-0506

7312 Red Rd., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com



This Easter, skip the outdated drug store candy and opt for Garcia Nevett's elevated chocolate confections. Choose from an assortment of hand-made chocolate rabbits or nonpareil filled eggs. Prices range from $6 to $150.

M Dough W

mdoughw.com



The cookie cup company has fused two guilty pleasures into one, perfect rotund dessert. Imagine your favorite Easter chocolate buried within a soft cookie bite. Choose from a collection of combinations like funfetti dough filled with a Cadbury caramel egg or a chocolate cookie stuffed with a Reese's peanut butter. Grab your Easter six-pack online for $29.99.

Pretty Sweet Bakehouse

9549 SW 72nd St., Miami

305- 271-7791

9549 SW 72nd St., Miami
305- 271-7791
lifeisprettysweet.com



Mini doughnuts dressed with marshmallow bunny ears and birds nest arrangements made of toasted coconut and jelly beans can be found on Pretty Sweet's Easter menu ($1.25 each). The shop will be closed Easter Sunday, so plan accordingly.

OMG Brigadeiros

2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami

305-456-8378

2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami
305-456-8378
omgbrifadeiros.com