Miami's Best Easter Treats 2019EXPAND
Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Miami's Best Easter Treats 2019

Elena Vivas | April 17, 2019 | 8:30am
Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs and this year  Miami's purveyors of sweets are going over the top.

Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed treats. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to gem-colored bunny shaped cookies, these goodies are eggs-actly what you need this Easter week.

Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Bunnie Cakes


2322 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-268-9790
bunniecakes.com


Hop on over to Wynwood's favorite vegan bakeshop for a slew of Easter treats from gem-colored rabbit cookies ($12) to elaborate cake pops ($15). Themed cakes and cupcakes are also available for purchase in-store and online. 

Courtesy of Garcia Nevett

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami


7312 Red Rd., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com


This Easter, skip the outdated drug store candy and opt for Garcia Nevett's elevated chocolate confections. Choose from an assortment of hand-made chocolate rabbits or nonpareil filled eggs. Prices range from $6 to $150.

Courtesy of M Dough

M Dough W


mdoughw.com


The cookie cup company has fused two guilty pleasures into one, perfect rotund dessert. Imagine your favorite Easter chocolate buried within a soft cookie bite. Choose from a collection of combinations like funfetti dough filled with a Cadbury caramel egg or a chocolate cookie stuffed with a Reese's peanut butter. Grab your Easter six-pack online for $29.99.

Courtesy of Pretty Sweet Bakeshop

Pretty Sweet Bakehouse


9549 SW 72nd St., Miami
305- 271-7791
lifeisprettysweet.com


Mini doughnuts dressed with marshmallow bunny ears and birds nest arrangements made of toasted coconut and jelly beans can be found on Pretty Sweet's Easter menu ($1.25 each). The shop will be closed Easter Sunday, so plan accordingly.

Courtesy of OMG Brigadeiros

OMG Brigadeiros


2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami
305-456-8378
omgbrifadeiros.com

Grab a gift box of these confections in flavors like pistachio, coconut, key lime, and rainbow. A gift box of eight costs $16.80, a dozen costs $24.20, and a box of 16 brigadeiros costs $32.10. 

