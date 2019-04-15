 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Kaptain Kush reemerges on 4/20.
Kaptain Kush reemerges on 4/20.
Natalia Parra

Miami Brewers Celebrate 4/20 With Special Events and Beer Releases

Haidar Hachem | April 15, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

There are made-up holidays to suit everyone's mood and taste. You can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 2 or justify your penchant for fried chicken and fries on October 25, National Greasy Foods Day. But some "fake" holidays seem to resonate more than others.

Take, for example, 4/20 Day. On April 20, thousands of people celebrate by getting high with friends. There are many legends as to the day's origins, from Grateful Dead connections (they requested room 420 at hotels a lot) to a group of high-school kids in San Rafael, California, meeting daily at 4:20 p.m. to get stoned.

Many festivities are planned for 4/20, including event at Miami breweries making special beers inspired by the day, and at least one contains CBD. Beat Culture Brewery's Commander Brain Drain is a limited-edition northeast IPA with blueberry, lactose, French vanilla, and CBD oil. The 7.6 percent ABV beer will be poured at Lokal and Kush on 4/20 and served at Tripping Animals' Irie Jungle Festival.

Related Stories

Kush Wynwood. Kush celebrates its mythical character, Kaptain Kush, with a series of beers based on the Miami superhero's arch enemies. The Villain series includes Beat Culture's Commander Brain Drain; Gulfstream Brewing Company's Dr. Dank, a 7.7 percent ABV Hazy IPA; Nightlife Brewing Company's White Fire, a 3.1 percent ABV guava vanilla Berliner Weisse; J. Wakefield Brewing's Blunted Bandit, a 6.8 percent ABV snickerdoodle-infused brown ale; and Tarpon River Brewing Company's Killer Purp, a 5 percent ABV milkshake sour with blueberries, boysenberries, and blackberries. Lincoln's Beard Brewing's Kaptain Kush, a 6 percent ABV American IPA made with strawberries, will also be available. 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-4500; kushwynwood.com.

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company. Friday, April 19, Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company will release No Pasties. This collaboration with Tripping Animals Brewing Company is a 9.11 percent ABV sour milkshake imperial (double) IPA. Itawe & Friends will perform a Bob Marley tribute at the brewery that day. 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Tripping Animals Brewing Company's Irie Jungle Festival. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Tripping Animals will host its Irie Jungle Festival, featuring more than 15 breweries, live reggae bands such as Johnny Dread and Itawe & Friends, and food vendors. Tickets cost $50. The brewery will also release its Irie Jungle IPA, a 7 percent ABV IPA made with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Strata hops. Food vendors include Pokekai, Big O' Smoke & Grill, Masa Craft Croquettes, and Gorilla City Meat and Sandwiches. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; trippinganimals.com.

 
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >