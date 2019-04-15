Miami Brewers Celebrate 4/20 With Special Events and Beer Releases

There are made-up holidays to suit everyone's mood and taste. You can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 2 or justify your penchant for fried chicken and fries on October 25, National Greasy Foods Day. But some "fake" holidays seem to resonate more than others.
Take, for example, 4/20 Day. On April 20, thousands of people celebrate by getting high with friends. There are many legends as to the day's origins, from Grateful Dead connections (they requested room 420 at hotels a lot) to a group of high-school kids in San Rafael, California, meeting daily at 4:20 p.m. to get stoned.
Many festivities are planned for 4/20, including event at Miami breweries making special beers inspired by the day, and at least one contains CBD. Beat Culture Brewery's Commander Brain Drain is a limited-edition northeast IPA with blueberry, lactose, French vanilla, and CBD oil. The 7.6 percent ABV beer will be poured at Lokal and Kush on 4/20 and served at Tripping Animals' Irie Jungle Festival.
Kush Wynwood. Kush celebrates its mythical character, Kaptain Kush, with a series of beers based on the Miami superhero's arch enemies. The Villain series includes Beat Culture's
Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company. Friday, April 19, Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company will release No Pasties. This collaboration with Tripping Animals Brewing Company is a 9.11 percent ABV sour milkshake imperial (double) IPA. Itawe & Friends will perform a Bob Marley tribute at the brewery that day. 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.
Tripping Animals Brewing Company's Irie Jungle Festival. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, Tripping Animals will host its Irie Jungle Festival, featuring more than 15 breweries, live reggae bands such as Johnny Dread and Itawe & Friends, and food vendors. Tickets cost $50. The brewery will also release its Irie Jungle IPA, a 7 percent ABV IPA made with Azacca, Idaho 7, and Strata hops. Food vendors include Pokekai, Big O' Smoke & Grill, Masa Craft Croquettes, and Gorilla City Meat and Sandwiches. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; trippinganimals.com.
