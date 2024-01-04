Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Seafood Festival, Country Dancing at The Wharf, and Wine Tasting

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include the annual Riverwalk Stone Crab and Seafood Festival, The Wharf going country for Saddle Up Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, a wine-tasting experience at Matador Room in Miami Beach, and healthy smoothies for Dry January at Carrot Express.
If you are still on your Dry January journey, remember you can skip the booze this weekend and still hang out with your friends (and enjoy delicious cocktails so good you'll forget there's no booze in 'em).
' list of the Best Mocktails in Miami
to help you keep up with your sober goal!
Stone crabs and more this weekend at Esplanade Park.
Photo by George Martinez
Riverwalk Stone Crab and Seafood Festival
It is time for the annual Riverwalk Stone Crab and Seafood Festival, where locals and visitors can find some of the best South Florida seafood restaurants and food trucks in Fort Lauderdale. Vendors such as Mr. Lobster, Vinny's Stone Crab, and Carlos & Pepe's will serve an array of seafood dishes along with sweet treats from HipPops, Santo Dulce! Churros, and Kona Ice. The event is free and family-friendly, and adults can enter the wine and beer garden for unlimited drink samples. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, January 6, at 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; wine and beer garden ticket costs $30 via eventbrite.com for 21 and over guests.
The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale goes full country this weekend.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
Saddle Up Sunday at the Wharf
Time to dust off the cowboy boots and get a dancing partner because the Wharf is going full country this Sunday. Expect a complimentary cowboy hat while supplies last, country music, line dancing, axe throwing, a mechanical bull, and all-day drink specials. The bar will serve $35 Ranch Water pitchers, a free PBR when buying a Fireball shot, and a free cup of Wharf Saddle Up Chili when buying High West, Milam & Greene, or Widow Jane. Noon until close Sunday, January 7, at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
The Matador Room bar counter at the Miami Beach Edition.
Miami Beach Edition photo
Wine Tasting Experience at Matador Room
The Matador Room inside the Miami Beach Edition will host a wine tasting this weekend. Guests will be guided through the experience by the house's head sommelier, who will give insights into each wine to everyone, including those who are just getting into the wine world and are ready to learn. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 7, at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $130 via eventbrite.com.
Colorful smoothies to light up your Dry January journey.
Carrot Express photo
Dry January at Carrot Express
Here's a treat to keep your Dry January journey going this weekend. For the entire month of January, Carrot Express will knock $5 off the price of all their signature smoothies to celebrate the no-alcohol tradition. Even if you're not partaking in the dry fun, it's a great time to try the smoothies. Signature flavors include the Skinny Green, Blue Magic, Coco Kale, and Peanut Butter Cup. Through January 31, at all locations for dine-in or app orders; carrotexpress.com.