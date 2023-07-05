Upper Crust: Italian Guide to Top 50 U.S. Pizzerias Taps Three Miami Restaurants

An Italian list of the best pizzas in the U.S. was released late last month, and three Miami restaurants made the cut.
Italy's 50 Top Pizza is the online guide behind the picks. The organization, founded in 2017 by a team of Italian food and beverage journalists, annually curates a list of the best pizzerias in Italy, Europe, Asia, and the United States.
The rankings were announced on June 30.
Two restaurants included in New Times' current list of "The Ten Best Pizzas in Miami" made the grade for the second year in a row. The MiMo District outpost of Valentina Borgogni's Florence-based restaurant, 'O Munaciello (6425 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 763-907-4000), ranked seventh, while La Leggenda Pizzeria (224 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8566) came in 11th.
Larry Galper's PizzElla (1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach, in the former Time Out Market) was also picked, coming in at number 40.
The recognition surprised Galper, who launched the restaurant as a food truck in 2021 and expanded into Time Out Market in May 2022.
"When I found out we'd been selected, I was speechless. We are probably the only restaurant without a proper brick and mortar," says Galper, who went to New York for the official announcement. "It was crazy to be in the same room with so many pizza-making legends, including Ken Forkish, whose book was one of the first I read cover to cover before opening PizzElla."
The 50 Top Pizza's first five spots went to New York's Una Pizza Napoletana, New Jersey City’s Razza Pizza Artigianale, Portland, Oregon’s Ken’s Artisan Pizza, San Francisco’s Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, and Phoenix’s Pizzeria Bianco. Ten New York pizzerias made the list, while Portland, Miami, and San Francisco had three apiece.
According to 50 Top Pizza founders Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, the rankings are awarded for the entire pizzeria experience — not simply the best slice or top toque.
"We have been covering pizza for many years and wanted a guide to determine the best," Guerra tells New Times. "For our lists, we look for great pizza in a nice setting, good service, and a consistent wine and beer selection. Above all, we like designs that are consistent and express personality."
Guerra says the 50 Top Pizza judges are a group of chefs, journalists, and pizza lovers who work anonymously. They determine which pizzerias will be vetted by the organization's anonymous inspectors, who are asked to dine at each restaurant and consider the experience of the pizzeria as a whole, using a list of criteria that takes into account the quality of the dough and toppings, the service, wait time, beverage options, overall ambiance, and, of course, the pie.
"To win this award means a lot, especially coming from Italy," O'Municiello general manager Niccolo Chiaroni tells New Times, adding the pizzeria was notably busier following the 2022 year list announcement. "People come in and tell us why they're visiting. For all of us, it's a very big deal to be recognized."
Napoli-born and raised La Leggenda chef/owner Giovanni Gagliardi says he has seen an uptick in business as a result of the list.
Galper says the recognition gives him the confidence to build his business further.
"Being alongside [La Leggenda and O'Municiello] during the awards was so cool. I felt like it was a coming-of-age moment for PizzElla and Miami," Galper says. "These accolades are great, but even while sitting in the awards ceremony, I was already planning what I need to do next to become even better."
The 50 Top Pizza ranking of the 100 best pizzerias in the world will be revealed at a ceremony in Naples on September 13.