The Ten Best Pizzas in Miami

Miami may not have a celebrated regional style of pizza that rivals New York thin-crust or Chicago deep-dish, but the Magic City holds its own when it comes to producing palate-pleasing pies.

With a crisp golden crust, an even layer of homemade sauce, melted cheese dripping off the sides, and the freshest toppings — pizza is one of humanity's greatest gifts to itself.

Just as this democratic food has changed our diet over the years, so too has the local pizza landscape shifted. Newcomers have amassed a following through their innovative creations, while established joints endeavor to maintain their reign with no-fail recipes. Bottom line: No matter what you fancy, you can find a pie that fits you.

Below, listed in alphabetical order, are Miami's ten best pizza parlors.

Andiamo Pizza Miami slings some of Miami's best pizza. Photo courtesy of Andiamo Pizza Miami

Andiamo Pizza 5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-762-5751

andiamopizzamiami.com 5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-762-5751



Don’t let the fact that this pizza joint was once a tire shop distract you. The focus at Andiamo is on the pie — more than 30 gourmet brick-oven pizzas, with prices starting at $10.50. Take in the view of bustling Biscayne Boulevard as you dine alfresco on a breezy patio and enjoy favorites such as the "New Yorker," made with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Parmesan, extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil; or the "Godfather," a meat lover’s dream topped with sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and mushrooms. The "Sunday Pie" is worth a try for its seamless blend of sweet, spicy, and meaty flavors courtesy of tomato sauce, pepperoncini, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and basil.

At Casola's, the barbecue chicken pizza is a favorite. Photo courtesy of Casola's

Casola’s 2437 SW 17th Ave., Miami

305-858-0090

casolas.com 2437 SW 17th Ave., Miami305-858-0090



For decades, hungry crowds have piled into this laidback, unassuming Miami mainstay for its mammoth, New York-style slices. From its humble origins in Boston to the streets of the Magic City, founder Ramon Casola's traditional recipes continue to yield a hallmark, irresistibly thin crust that sets these pies apart from all the rest. Specialty pizzas come topped with steak or barbecue chicken, while the eponymous "Casola's" brings a medley of Genoa salami, ham, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and black olives. Even after all these years, prices remain easy on the wallet: A slice of cheese pizza is $4.79, and 24-inch house pies start at $27.34.

EXPAND At Crust, chef/owner Klime Kovaceski offers pies designed to stand up to the rigors of pizza delivery. Photo courtesy of Crust

Crust 668 NW Fifth St., Miami

305-371-7065

crust-usa.com 668 NW Fifth St., Miami305-371-7065



Klime Kovaceski and his wife, Anita, operate Crust, a popular mainstay in the Miami River neighborhood. The menu offers several white- and red-sauce specialty options, from prosciutto and arugula to the "Funghi," topped with roasted portobello and white mushrooms, goat cheese, and white truffle oil, to the eponymous "Crust," which features figs, prosciutto, and blue cheese. Pies start at $16.95; to-go and delivery orders are specially packed to stay crisp and hot.

Frankie's Pizza is one of Miami's oldest pizzerias. Photo courtesy of Frankie's Pizza

Frankie's Pizza 9118 Bird Rd., Miami

305-221-0221

frankiespizzaonline.com 9118 Bird Rd., Miami305-221-0221



Frankie's dining room is decorated with a worn Formica counter, faded sports posters, and a rattling cooler filled with soft drinks. And, yes, there's no beer or booze. But honestly, who cares? Frankie's has some of the best pizza around, and that's why you're here. It's all about the crust at Frankie's: crisp on the bottom, slightly chewy at the center, and tasting of fresh-baked bread. Cheese and toppings are generous without being overindulgent, and a bargain — most pies are priced between $9 and $13. See why Frankie's has been in business since 1955: It remains a classic, no-fuss mom-and-pop shop dishing up its famed square-cut pizzas at rock-bottom prices.

Harry's Pizzeria offers chef Michael Schwartz's signature thin-crust pies. Photo courtesy of Harry's Pizzeria

Harry's Pizzeria Various locations

harryspizzeria.com Various locations



Michael Schwartz’s signature thin-crust pizzas set the standard in Miami. Compared to the never-ending pie lists at other pizzerias, Harry’s is refreshingly straightforward: about ten different pizza options, starting at $13. Order the short-rib variety, topped with Gruyère, caramelized onion, and arugula; or, if you’re feeling seafood-centric, try the rock shrimp.

Ironside Pizza is one of Biscayne Boulevard's best pizza joints. Photo courtesy of Ironside Pizza

Ironside Pizza 7580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami

305-531-5055

pizzaironside.com 7580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami305-531-5055



At Ironside, indulge your craving for authentic wood-fired Italian pizza made with dough flown in from Italy. Try the humble margherita, a classic Neapolitan-style pie cooked in Ironside's wood-fired oven till the delicate sauce steams and the fresh mozzarella bubbles. Or go for one of the pizze bianche (pies without tomato sauce) — like the "Regina," a combination of mozzarella fior di latte, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, grana padano, and Parma prosciutto. Pies start at $13. On a date? Try the "Pizza for Two," a massive pie with double pizza dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, cured ham, pancetta, and sweet salami. For an extra charge, all pizzas are available with gluten-free crust and/or vegan cheese.

Lucali's pizzas are brick oven perfection. Photo courtesy of Lucali

Lucali 1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

305-695-4441

lucali.com 1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach305-695-4441



Lucali's pizza makers take their time prepping pies for the wood-burning oven. Crusts emerge thin and blistered, their surfaces puffed by blackened bubbles of golden dough. Melted buffalo mozzarella and shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cocoon smooth tomato sauce (a secret recipe that can be ordered as a side dish). Add your choice of toppings, including pepperoni, artichokes, onions, red peppers, shallots, porcini mushrooms, and hot peppers. The 24-inch pies start at $24. If you've got room for dessert, don't miss the Nutella pie, slathered in gooey, warm chocolate-hazelnut spread.

The star-shaped pizza like this new Star Beckham pie from Mister 0-1 is what sets this pizzeria apart from all the rest. Photo courtesy of Mister 0-1

Mister O-1 Various locations

mistero1.com Various locations



Owner and master pizzaiolo and Renato Viola uses only the freshest ingredients and premium-quality cheeses (vegan cheese is available for an additional charge) to top Mister O-1's thin-crust pies, which start at just under $12. While there are over 15 options to choose from, the signature pie remains the 13-inch "Star Luca," named for its star-shaped points that form perfect little dough pockets filled with creamy ricotta cheese, and a center layered with the house Italian tomato sauce along with mozzarella and spicy salami. Truly unique, they're also what sets Mister O-1 apart from other local pizzerias — and what led to the pizzeria's expansion to Madrid, Saudi Arabia, and Naples (Florida, that is).

O'Munaciello offers a taste of authentic Neapolitan-style pies. Photo courtesy of O'Munaciello

O'Munaciello 6425 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-907-4000

munaciello-miami.com 6425 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-907-4000



With roots in Florence, Italy, O'Munaciello in Miami's MiMo District is the stateside outpost of the original pizzeria built in an annex of the 17th-century Florentine Santo Spirito Basilica. Owner Valentina Borgogni's goal was to re-create the feel of the Italian original. That includes the restaurant's master pizza chef, Carmine Candito, who grew up working at his family's pizza shop in Naples. Candito's pies — nearly two dozen to choose from — arrive with crisp edges and doughy centers. Try the "Vesuvio," a breathtaking marriage of mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, black truffles, and burrata ($25). For $2 more, any pie can be prepared with the restaurant's signature black dough, made with activated-charcoal. The pizza arrives with an eye-catching charcoal hue and is said to aid digestion — and even treat hangovers. The black crust imparts a smoky taste, but doesn't overwhelm the other flavors. Classic pizzas are priced from $12 to $19.

Stanzione 87 is all about the Neapolitan pies. Photo by Katie Burton

Stanzione 87 87 SW Eighth St., Brickell

786-360-1852

stanzione87.com 87 SW Eighth St., Brickell786-360-1852



For nearly a decade, Stanzione 87 has been slinging some of the best brick-oven pizzas in Brickell. Chef/owner Franco Stanzione offers a true Neapolitan pizza, using only San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella from Italy's Campania region, extra-virgin olive oil, and high-quality dough. The pizza is also cooked in a pizzaiolo from Naples, the wood-fired, domed oven making way for pies that don't exceed 35 centimeters in diameter. They arrive whole (not sliced), making this a whole-pie-only, sit-down affair, although delivery and takeout is an option. A new specialty pie is created each week, but the red- or white-pie options off the regular menu are equally tempting. Most are priced from $9 to $17, with the exception of the $28 "Truffle," an indulgent pie topped with a cream sauce, shaved Parmigiana, homemade mozzarella, truffle oil, and black truffle purée.