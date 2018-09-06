The Brass Tap Takes Over World of Beer's Former Dadeland Location

Downtown Dadeland, say hello to your new neighborhood watering hole. The Brass Tap opened this week inside the former World of Beer location, which abruptly shuttered in November 2017.

The Tampa-based craft beer bar operates nearly 50 locations in 22 states, including almost two dozen in Florida. The Dadeland outpost is the third in South Florida, after Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines.

In Miami, the atmosphere is similar to that of other Brass Tap locations. There's also a lineup of local brews, cocktails, and wine, as well as a medium-size menu of sharable plates.