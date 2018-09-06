The Brass Tap Takes Over World of Beer's Former Dadeland Location

Downtown Dadeland, say hello to your new neighborhood watering hole. The Brass Tap opened this week inside the former World of Beer location, which abruptly shuttered in November 2017.
The Tampa-based craft beer bar operates nearly 50 locations in 22 states, including almost two dozen in Florida. The Dadeland outpost is the third in South Florida, after Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines.
In Miami, the atmosphere is similar to that of other Brass Tap locations. There's also a lineup of local brews, cocktails, and wine, as well as a medium-size menu of sharable plates.
Hang out in the 3,100-square-foot indoor/outdoor space and sip beers from Cigar City, Funky Buddha, and Wynwood Brewing. Food standouts include four-cheese-stuffed bread containing Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar jack, and Parmesan ($12); Korean barbecue pulled-pork nachos ($13); beer-battered cod tacos ($8 to $10); and a prime-rib sandwich smeared with horseradish cream cheese ($14).
The bar is also stocked with fresh-made doughy pretzels, which come with a choice of three dips: beer cheese,
As the Brass Tap settles in, expect a robust lineup of programming, from live music and trivia to sports watch parties, limited-edition beer tastings, and tap takeovers.
"The Brass Tap has been immensely successful in other Florida markets," says Shane Hillsley, who oversees the Downtown Dadeland outpost. "We are confident our patrons will also enjoy this innovative concept.”
Before the Brass Tap arrived, World of Beer Dadeland was a go-to spot for residents and University of Miami students. When it closed last year, many fans expressed sadness, disappointment, and shock.
The residential and retail development known as Downtown Dadeland is also home to a slate of local tenants, including Michael Schwartz's Harry's Pizzeria, Jose Mendin's Pubbelly Sushi, and Niven Patel's Ghee Indian Kitchen. Sometime in 2019, Patel is expected to open Ebra, a rustic pasta and pizza restaurant, a few doors down from the Brass Tap.
The Brass Tap. 9010 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 813-226-2333; brasstapbeerbar.com.
