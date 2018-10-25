Taco Spot Taquiza to Reopen on South Beach

When Steve Santana opened his taqueria dubbed Taquiza on Collins Avenue in 2014 he put Miami at the forefront of a new era of Mexican cuisine in the American mainstream. While those who hail from Central and South America had long known of and enjoyed the delights of tortillas pressed from freshly made corn dough, Santana and a handful of chefs around the country introduced the ancient technique of nixtamalization, through which dried corn is turned into a soft dough, to the greater public.

But due to being what he called "an innocent bystander" of his landlord's failing business, Santana was forced to close his South Beach stand mid-summer and decamp to a larger location in North Beach. Now, Santana and his tacos are set to return to Rock Hostel at 1351 Collins Ave. by the end of this year with a full-service restaurant with a full liquor bar steps from the original location.