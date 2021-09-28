Stalk & Spade, Plant-Based Fast-Casual Restaurant, Is Coming to Town

Stalk & Spade will open its first Miami restaurant (location TBA) in the winter of 2021 and outposts will eventually include Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, and Wynwood.
The restaurant will offer an array of iconic American options, including burgers, sandwiches, fries, wraps, “gravity defying” milkshakes, and sundaes.
“We set out to create a menu with traditional American classics but made with 100 percent plant-based ingredients,” explains CEO Steele Smiley. “After extensive research, our inventive culinary team perfected plant-based versions of juicy burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and tasty frozen treats that taste just like the real thing."
“I’m living proof that plant-based diets have a significant impact on our well-being,” Smiley says. “As a father of a young son, I also realized that I wasn't comfortable taking him to McDonald's or another fast-casual restaurant. I wanted to build a new, more wellness-forward concept, and that’s what I’ve done. With over nine million Americans currently following plant-based diets, I knew I wouldn’t be alone in wanting more accessible and affordable plant-based options."
Stalk & Spade was created in the Midwest and tested its first location in Minneapolis. Steele decided to bring it to Miami based on the city’s commitment to wellness and the fact that there are no other fast-casual, plant-based chains in the area.
The company will partner with a local mural artist to decorate its Miami locations.
Stalk & Spade. stalkandspade.com. Opening multiple Miami locations in 2021-2022.