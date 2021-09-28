Support Us

Stalk & Spade, Plant-Based Fast-Casual Restaurant, Is Coming to Town

September 28, 2021 9:00AM

An exterior shot of Stalk & Spade's first location
An exterior shot of Stalk & Spade's first location Photo courtesy of Steele Brands
A McDonald’s-inspired, fast-casual, plant-based chain plans to open multiple locations in Miami over the next year, offering American classics with a vegan twist.

Stalk & Spade will open its first Miami restaurant (location TBA) in the winter of 2021 and outposts will eventually include Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, and Wynwood.

The restaurant will offer an array of iconic American options, including burgers, sandwiches, fries, wraps, “gravity defying” milkshakes, and sundaes.

“​​We set out to create a menu with traditional American classics but made with 100 percent plant-based ingredients,” explains CEO Steele Smiley. “After extensive research, our inventive culinary team perfected plant-based versions of juicy burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and tasty frozen treats that taste just like the real thing."
A Stalk & Spade burger and fries
A Stalk & Spade burger and fries
Photo courtesy of Steele Brands
Menu items include a classic burger with dill pickles, ketchup, and mustard ($10); a spicy sriracha chick'n sandwich with sriracha mayo, napa cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, Korean barbecue sauce, dill pickles, and red onion ($10); and a caesar salad with grilled chick’n, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, dairy-free "Parmesan" cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing ($12). The “meats” are made in-house using a proprietary recipe, and all menu items are 100 percent vegan.

“I’m living proof that plant-based diets have a significant impact on our well-being,” Smiley says. “As a father of a young son, I also realized that I wasn't comfortable taking him to McDonald's or another fast-casual restaurant. I wanted to build a new, more wellness-forward concept, and that’s what I’ve done. With over nine million Americans currently following plant-based diets, I knew I wouldn’t be alone in wanting more accessible and affordable plant-based options."
A Stalk & Spade ice cream cone
A Stalk & Spade ice cream cone
Photo courtesy of Steele Brands
Before Stalk & Spade, Steele Smiley built and scaled health and wellness brands including Crisp & Green, a salad concept with more than 100 stores that are open or in development across 14 states.

Stalk & Spade was created in the Midwest and tested its first location in Minneapolis. Steele decided to bring it to Miami based on the city’s commitment to wellness and the fact that there are no other fast-casual, plant-based chains in the area.

The company will partner with a local mural artist to decorate its Miami locations.

Stalk & Spade. stalkandspade.com. Opening multiple Miami locations in 2021-2022.
Hannah Sentenac
