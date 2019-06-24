The Plantisserie Plant-Based Deli Opens in Little River

The Plantisserie, a plant-based organic deli concept, has opened in Little River.

The brick-and-mortar sister to Artichoke Foods, the Plantisserie offers healthy, prepared plant-based foods by the pound.

Owners Maria Laura Alemann (who's also the chef) and Luciano Gatti started Artichoke Foods together in 2015. The company delivers ready-to-eat organic and frozen vegan meal plans.

"We are both from Argentina, a country primarily known by its heavy culture in wine and meat, but nine years ago, I became vegetarian for ethical reasons," Alemann says. "That's when we decided to veganize every single recipe we've known since we were kids."

As demand grew for their products, they decided to open the Plantisserie, a nod to traditional delis in Argentina often called rotisserias.

"We now can offer a much wider variety of plant-based and organic options like quiches, pizzas, hearty meals, juices, sweets, and much more," Alemann says. The kitchen is 100 percent vegan, and 95 percent of the menu is gluten-free and non-GMO.

The dishes were developed with organic, whole food ingredients and are designed to be healthy, nutrient-dense, colorful, flavorful, and as unprocessed as possible.

Empanadas at the Plantisserie. The Plantisserie

The Plantisserie has a fixed menu featuring top-selling items like empanadas, quiches, pizzas, sides, lasagna, and shepherd's pie, as well as rotating special-of-the-week options that offer different flavors including Indian dishes, Italian dishes, and more.

Empanadas ($3.75) come in eight different flavors including kale, spinach and cashew cheese, artichoke and mushrooms, eggplant, knish (potatoes and caramelized onions), jackfruit cechada, and corn and cashew cheese.

Quiches ($7.99) come in three varieties on the fixed menu: Lorraine (eggplant bacon, tomatoes, Just Eggs, onions, cashew cheese, and spices), spinach and artichoke squash, and corn and cashew mozzarella.

This week, the Plantisserie's rotating weekly special is a gluten-free ropa vieja ($11.99/pound) made with jackfruit, tomatoes, onions, spices, olive oil, and Himalayan salt, served with black beans and Basmati rice. Other specials have included the likes of mushroom makhani, butternut squash, and carrot and ginger soup.

"Sixty percent of our clientele are not even vegetarians," Alemann says. "We are the compliment to a healthy diet. This is why everyone is invited." So far, the community response has been extremely positive, she adds.

"We really trust in our product and the concept we offer because we know it's hard to find. We're real people making real homemade-style food, made with all the details and the intentions in mind, from organic produce to spices, taking into account the nutritional value of each meal not just to feed our bodies but to nurture them, being mindful of the way we cook them and how and where we pack them."

The Plantisserie. 7316 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-502-3363; theplantisserie.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.