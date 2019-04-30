 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
The Palace's drag brunch has been named one of the country's top 100 spots.EXPAND
The Palace's drag brunch has been named one of the country's top 100 spots.
Karli Evans

Palace Bar's Drag Brunch Named One of OpenTable's Top 100 in America

Nicole Danna | April 30, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Every Sunday, drag queens in colorful costumes take over the sidewalk outside Miami Beach's Palace Bar to bust moves and belt out pop songs for hungry patrons and passersby.

It's not just brunch. It's drag brunch — one so hot it's been ranked among the finest in the nation, according to OpenTable, which yesterday released its annual "100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America."

The list was culled from more than 12 million OpenTable verified diner reviews of more than 30,000 establishments in 24 states between March 1, 2018, and February 28, 2019, tagged with the word "brunch."

Related Stories

Six spots in the Sunshine State made this year's list, including Louie Bossi Ristorante in Fort Lauderdale. Florida is one of the top states with multiple placings. California is the most recognized, with 16 restaurants, followed by New York, with 12, and Illinois and Pennsylvania, with eight each.

The Palace presents drag shows every Friday and Saturday, but the Sunday "Brunchic" is where it's at. For $45 per person, guests are treated to an action-packed show accompanying a menu of dishes that change weekly. Options often include items such as steak, seafood, and traditional breakfast fare like pancakes and French toast. An extra $20 guarantees unlimited mimosas, and $13 brings mint lemonade-spiked Ketel One vodka. The Palace's à la carte menu — including salads, tacos, pasta, pizza, sandwiches, and burgers — is also available.

Be sure to call ahead for an outdoor seat to watch the show: Those coveted tables are usually reserved days — sometimes weeks — in advance.

Palace Bar & Restaurant. 1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; palacesouthbeach.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >