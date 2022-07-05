New Restaurants to Try This Week: Neya, True Food Kitchen, Sushi by Scratch Kitchens

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Neya9491 Harding Ave., Surfside
305-402-0768
neyarestaurant.comA modern Israeli restaurant has opened in Surfside. Influenced by ancient and modern flavors, the menu offers the chef's non-kosher interpretation of Israeli gastronomy, with dishes influenced by countries like Spain, North Africa, and the Levant. Offerings range from appetizers, mezze, crudo, and entrees and are complemented by a cocktail program and extensive wine list. A meal here opens with shish barak (Middle Eastern-style meat dumplings) cooked in a tomato concassé, or mezzo like the matbucha (a Moroccan stew of cooked tomatoes and roasted bell peppers seasoned with paprika) served with roasted goat cheese, feta, and coriander pesto. From the Josper charcoal oven, choose hearty entrées like roasted lamb, grilled tiger prawns spiced with harissa, and a seafood paella seasoned with bottarga and fennel. 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Sushi by Scratch Kitchens3242 Charles St., Miami
sushibyscratchrestaurants.comHusband-and-wife chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee have brought Montecito-based Sushi by Scratch Kitchens to Coconut Grove’s historic Stirrup House. Presented as a prix-fixe menu, an evening here begins 20 minutes prior to the scheduled seating time with a complimentary welcome cocktail. The progressive tasting experience begins with nigiri, made to order and featuring a selection of fresh, imported seafood. The chefs pride themselves on their from-scratch kitchen, with nearly all accompanying ingredients made in-house, including soy sauce and vinegars. The restaurant offers three seatings per evening, priced at $165 per person. Reservations are required and can be made via exploretock.com. Seatings at 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
True Food Kitchen8888 SW 136th St., Miami
954-585-9933
truefoodkitchen.comA new location for Oprah Winfrey-backed True Food Kitchen has opened at the Falls in Miami. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the first True Food Kitchen was opened in 2008 by integrative medicine expert Dr. Andrew Weil. Today, the growing chain's menu continues to adhere to Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid, a diet plan he feels promotes optimal health. The new Miami True Food Kitchen restaurant will offer a variety of the brand's best-known dishes and beverages available for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Look for seasonally inspired offerings that emphasize whole foods and simple ingredients with minimal preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each, from nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.