New Restaurants to Try This Week: Blue Steel Pizza, Dragun Small Batch Gelato, and Necessary Purveyor

Bebito's Cafe at Time Out Market1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
bebitos.cafeMiami Beach bistro Bebito’s Cafe has opened a Time Out Market outpost of its namesake restaurant at the Flamingo South Beach apartments. Paying homage to family and Cuban heritage, Bebito’s showcases Miami restaurateur Jason Odio's take on Cuban-American favorites with a modern, health-forward twist. Highlights include dulce de leche croissants, almond butter tostada, and vegan fudge banana bread. Each pairs well the café's selection of teas, smoothies, and traditional Cuban coffee selections. Nondairy customizations like almond and coconut milks are offered as well. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Blue Steel Pizza Company2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-716-6875
bluesteelpizzaftl.comNew Jersey import Blue Steel Pizza Company has made its South Florida debut, opening its first out-of-state location in Fort Lauderdale. The menu specializes in Detroit-style pizza, ramen, and cocktails. In Fort Lauderdale, executive chef Lawrence Talis will offer a number of dishes found at the Bloomfield, New Jersey, flagship, from Blue Steel's crispy cola chicken wings to the "Ricotta N' Sausage" pizza and a duck ramen. Here he also highlights a number of menu items exclusive to South Florida, including a Hawaiian pizza, a tuna tostada, and blue crab fries. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 11 p.m., Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
Dragun Small Batch Gelato2613 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-209-2749
dragungelato.comPastry chef Matias Dragun, winner of the 2020 Gelato World Cup, has opened Dragun Small Batch Gelato in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. The shop offers the chef's hand-churned gelato in flavors like banana dulce de leche, coconut and caramelized pineapple, cookies and cream, and tiramisu, alongside sorbets including orange carrot ginger. Carry-out options include 8-, 16-, and 32-ounce containers. Open Monday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Necessary Purveyor at Time Out Market1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
thenecessarypurveyor.comAn artisanal sandwich shop is taking the humble lunch classic to new heights with thoughtfully sourced ingredients at the newly-opened Necessary Purveyor inside Time Out Market. Here, owner Tyler Dabestani has developed an eclectic menu featuring Southern-inspired creations that serve to highlight recipes originating in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. With bread baked daily by Miami Beach's Bettant Bakery, sandwich options include the "Jasper's Choice" with prosciutto di parma, buffalo mozzarella, arugula, and a balsamic glaze or the "Roasty Manchego" with seasoned roast beef, manchego, fig, and arugula topped with a house-made sesame dressing. Options will change frequently to reflect seasonal ingredients. The shop will also offer the chef's take on salads like the "Little Gem," a salad dressed with Calabrian chilis and Caesar dressing or the "Feta N Melon," a za’atar-spiced Greek salad tossed with feta, cucumber, watermelon, and colorful peppers. Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.