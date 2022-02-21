New Restaurants to Try: Jaffa, Mehzcla, and Sexy Fish

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Jaffa701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
954-391-9430
jaffamiami.com
Jaffa, the Israeli and Mediterranean restaurant at Mia Market in the Design District has opened a location in Hallandale Beach. Executive chef Yaniv Cohen's menu is known for its Kosher-style meat- and dairy-free menu served alongside an array of vegan dishes. Pair your meal with a bottle from the Mediterranean and Israeli wine selection. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Mehzcla350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-257-3660
mehzclasouthbeach.com
Mehzcla has opened at the Balfour, a boutique hotel in Ocean Drive’s Art Deco district. A nod to the property’s Miami Beach heritage, Mehzcla combines a variety of Latin American culinary influences for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At the helm: executive chef Steven Acosta, a Miami native who brings a global perspective to the restaurant’s diverse menu. Open daily 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sexy Fish1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-889-7888
sexyfishmiami.com
Richard Caring, the British businessman who owns many of London’s most fashionable members-only restaurants, has opened his U.K.-based Sexy Fish in Brickell. As the first international location outside London, the restaurant was designed as an even more opulent take on its sister establishment in Berkeley Square, from the massive fish tank to the mermaid sculptures and colored-glass mosaics to the onyx octopus in the men’s bathroom. Chef Bjoern Weissgerber's menu includes new exclusive dishes like the "Sexy Gold Fish & Crispy Caviar," featuring marinated gold-flaked sea bass finished on the robata. Open daily 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.