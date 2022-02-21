New Restaurants to Try: Jaffa, Mehzcla, and Sexy Fish

[email protected]

click to enlarge Chef Yaniv Cohen has opened a second location of Jaffa in Hallandale Beach. Photo by Salar Abduaziz

Jaffa 701 N. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

954-391-9430

jaffamiami.com

click to enlarge Mehzcla has opened inside the Balfour Hotel on Ocean Drive. Photo courtesy of Mehzcla

Mehzcla 350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-257-3660

mehzclasouthbeach.com

click to enlarge London-born Sexy Fish has opened its first stateside location in Miami. Photo courtesy of Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-889-7888

sexyfishmiami.com

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes a new brick-and-mortar location for Jaffa, the opening of Mehzcla at the Balfour Hotel, and the long-awaited grand opening of London import Sexy Fish.Jaffa, the Israeli and Mediterranean restaurant at Mia Market in the Design District has opened a location in Hallandale Beach. Executive chef Yaniv Cohen's menu is known for its Kosher-style meat- and dairy-free menu served alongside an array of vegan dishes. Pair your meal with a bottle from the Mediterranean and Israeli wine selection.Mehzcla has opened at the Balfour, a boutique hotel in Ocean Drive’s Art Deco district. A nod to the property’s Miami Beach heritage, Mehzcla combines a variety of Latin American culinary influences for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At the helm: executive chef Steven Acosta, a Miami native who brings a global perspective to the restaurant’s diverse menu.Richard Caring, the British businessman who owns many of London’s most fashionable members-only restaurants, has opened his U.K.-based Sexy Fish in Brickell. As the first international location outside London, the restaurant was designed as an even more opulent take on its sister establishment in Berkeley Square, from the massive fish tank to the mermaid sculptures and colored-glass mosaics to the onyx octopus in the men’s bathroom. Chef Bjoern Weissgerber's menu includes new exclusive dishes like the "Sexy Gold Fish & Crispy Caviar," featuring marinated gold-flaked sea bass finished on the robata.