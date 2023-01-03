New Restaurants to Try This Week: Maison Mura, Rebel Wine Bar, and Wet Burger

[email protected]

Miami's latest round of openings includes a new wine and spirit store dubbed Maison Mura, a hidden-gem wine bar in Oakland Park, and the addition of Turkish-style "wet" burgers at Smorgasburg Miami.Longtime friends Matthieu Yamoum and Philippe Vasilescu have taken their combined love for a memorable beverage to the next level with the opening of a sophisticated premium spirits-driven retail shop. Dubbed Maison Mura, which translates from the French to "house of good moments," it offers patrons a chance to peruse thousands of bottles of wine and spirits, appealing to the spectrum of wine lovers, from amateurs to collectors. The venue includes a lounge with all-day bites and a 12-person private tasting room. Those looking to take their passion for fine spirits and wine to the next level can partake in Maison Mura's limited membership opportunity that grants access to exclusive events, tastings with winemakers, and invites to private experiences in Miami.Wine enthusiast Larissa Castelluber longed to create a place where enjoying wine could be fun and unpretentious. Today, she stands as cofounder of Rebel Wine Bar in Oakland Park. The new venue located in the heart of Wilton Manors' culinary arts district offers area denizens a cozy boutique space featuring more than 200 labels, plus an assortment of tapas, craft cocktails, and beer. A roster of weekly events includes live music, art exhibitions, and open mic nights. A daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. gets you half-priced wines by the glass.Turkish street food has made its way to Miami via Smorgasburg with the recent launch of Wet Burger. The new weekend vendor prepares a traditional take on Istanbul's Islak-style hamburger, a beef patty cradled in a soft white bun that’s doused with a garlicky, tomato-based sauce and left to sweat inside a steam box until served. The burgers are served moist and warm, packing a savory punch thanks to the spicy sauce, the key ingredient to creating these "wet" burgers that make for the perfect post-drinking snack.