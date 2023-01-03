Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Maison Mura, Rebel Wine Bar, and Wet Burger

January 3, 2023 8:00AM

Turkish street food vendor Wet Burger has joined Smorgasburg Miami.
Turkish street food vendor Wet Burger has joined Smorgasburg Miami. Wet Burger photo
Miami's latest round of openings includes a new wine and spirit store dubbed Maison Mura, a hidden-gem wine bar in Oakland Park, and the addition of Turkish-style "wet" burgers at Smorgasburg Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Maison Mura is a wine and spirits partnership between Matthieu Yamoum (left) and Phillippe Vasilescu.
Photo courtesy of Maison Mura

Maison Mura

333 SE Third Ave., Miami
maisonmura.wine
Longtime friends Matthieu Yamoum and Philippe Vasilescu have taken their combined love for a memorable beverage to the next level with the opening of a sophisticated premium spirits-driven retail shop. Dubbed Maison Mura, which translates from the French to "house of good moments," it offers patrons a chance to peruse thousands of bottles of wine and spirits, appealing to the spectrum of wine lovers, from amateurs to collectors. The venue includes a lounge with all-day bites and a 12-person private tasting room. Those looking to take their passion for fine spirits and wine to the next level can partake in Maison Mura's limited membership opportunity that grants access to exclusive events, tastings with winemakers, and invites to private experiences in Miami. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge
Rebel Wine Bar has opened in Oakland Park.
Rebel Wine Bar photo

Rebel Wine Bar

3520 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park
954-338-3004
rebelwinebar.com
Wine enthusiast Larissa Castelluber longed to create a place where enjoying wine could be fun and unpretentious. Today, she stands as cofounder of Rebel Wine Bar in Oakland Park. The new venue located in the heart of Wilton Manors' culinary arts district offers area denizens a cozy boutique space featuring more than 200 labels, plus an assortment of tapas, craft cocktails, and beer.  A roster of weekly events includes live music, art exhibitions, and open mic nights. A daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. gets you half-priced wines by the glass. 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
click to enlarge
Wet Burger has joined the weekend vendors at Smorgasburg Miami.
Wet Burger photo

Wet Burger

2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/wetburgermiami
Turkish street food has made its way to Miami via Smorgasburg with the recent launch of Wet Burger. The new weekend vendor prepares a traditional take on Istanbul's Islak-style hamburger, a beef patty cradled in a soft white bun that’s doused with a garlicky, tomato-based sauce and left to sweat inside a steam box until served. The burgers are served moist and warm, packing a savory punch thanks to the spicy sauce, the key ingredient to creating these "wet" burgers that make for the perfect post-drinking snack. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Dirty Dozen 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation