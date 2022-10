New Restaurants to Try This Week: Italica, Bandidos Taqueria, and Talkin' Tacos

[email protected]

click to enlarge Bandidos Taqueria has opened in Doral. Photo courtesy of Bandidos Taqueria

Bandidos Taqueria 7800 NW 25th St., Doral

305-530-8899

bandidostaqueria.com

click to enlarge Italica is the newest concept from the team behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar. Photo courtesy of Italica

Italica 3201 NE First Ave., Miami

786-688-8688

italicaus.com

click to enlarge Talkin' Tacos has opened its third South Florida location in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Talkin' Tacos

Talkin' Tacos 172 NW 24th St., Miami

talkintacos.net

Miami's latest round of openings includes a new Italian restaurant in Midtown Miami from the creators of Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, as well as the launch of new locations for two Mexican-inspired food trucks turned brick-and-mortar locations.

What began as a Doral-based food truck has now opened its first brick-and-mortar location. Bandidos Taqueria is the work of Miami chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña , who joined forces to offer a menu of tacos and Latin-inspired fare that channels Mexico, California, and South Florida. Bandidos Taqueria presents the chefs' take on tacos like al pastor, a taco filled with pork loin, special guajillo sauce, pineapple, onions, and cilantro; pork carnitas, a taco filled with slow-cooked pork, onions, and cilantro; a fish taco filled with avocado sauce, cabbage, battered fish, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese; and a vegan taco filled with confit mushrooms, roasted garlic, pickled onions, and crispy onions. The restaurant also has a wide assortment of shareable dishes, quesadillas, desserts, and coffees. Additionally, Bandidos Taqueria offers an extensive cocktail and mocktail menu alongside wine and beer.Restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the same behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, have opened Italica Midtown. The restaurant presents a unique twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized Aperol spritz bar and Mediterranean-inspired pizza. Helmed by chef Pablo Latif, the menus offer dishes for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch from the signature cavolfiore (roasted cauliflower with pepper threads and pistachio) to the conchiglie au gratin (jumbo shell pasta stuffed with spinach, ricotta cheese, and artichokes in San Marzano sauce au gratin). At the Aperol spritz bar, guests can choose from a curated selection of spritzes that blend liquors like mezcal, rum, and wine along with natural fruit juices and aperitifs. A full vermouth bar is also available.A South Florida food truck turned fast-casual Mexican restaurant has opened its third location in Wynwood. The new Talkin' Tacos space features indoor and outdoor seating where customers can sample the menu featuring an array of signature favorites from 12-hour braised, birria-inspired tacos and ramen to "street corn in a cup." Dessert is a must here with both a cookies and cream and dulce de leche take on churros, or the Tajin chamoy gummies — as well as homemade specialty beverages including lemonade, horchata, and mangonadas. The restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere features hand-painted murals, neon signs, and arcade games.