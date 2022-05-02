Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Dirty French, Elevar, and Prision Pals

May 2, 2022 8:00AM

Major Food Group has opened its latest Miami restaurant, Dirty French in Brickell.
South Florida's latest round of openings includes the latest opening from Major Food Group, Dirty French. Also: the grand opening of AC Miami's rooftop restaurant, Elevar, and a new Broward County taproom for Doral-based brewery Prision Pals.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge The Jungle Bar at Dirty French - PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO STUDIOS
The Jungle Bar at Dirty French
Photo by Kris Tamburello Studios

Dirty French

1200 Brickell Ave., Miami
646-757-5477
dirtyfrench.com
Major Food Group (MFG), the hospitality brand behind NYC favorite Carbone, has unveiled its latest Miami venue: Dirty French Steakhouse in the Brickell neighborhood. The restaurant is MFG cofounders Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi's take on the classic steakhouse, with a menu that offers
French takes on high-end meat and fish from the world’s most esteemed purveyors. Expect abundant raw bar selections, seafood entrées, aged steaks, and an array of sides alongside quintessential French dishes like Dover sole meunière to share served tableside, or duck à l’orange. Dirty French’s 700-plus-bottle wine list, which took several years to build, can be enjoyed at the Jungle Bar, a lush lounge draped in a custom tropical leaf pattern with a gold-leaf ceiling and onyx bar. Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge Wynwood's AC Hotel has opened a rooftop bar and restaurant. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ELEVAR
Wynwood's AC Hotel has opened a rooftop bar and restaurant.
Photo courtesy of Elevar

Elevar

3400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-677-3119
elevarwynwood.com
Wynwood's AC Hotel Miami launched its latest venue, the newly renovated Elevar Wynwood Rooftop & Art Space. Guests and locals can find modern Latin-inspired dishes and artisanal cocktails in an eclectic, art-centric atmosphere with panoramic views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. The menu focuses on light bites and shareable plates that include tacos, salads, tostadas, and chips with salsa or guacamole, all of which pair nicely with the venue's cocktails. Daily from 4 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge Doral-based Prision Pals Brewing Co. has opened its first South Florida taproom, in Oakland Park. - PHOTO BY NICOLE DANNA
Doral-based Prision Pals Brewing Co. has opened its first South Florida taproom, in Oakland Park.
Photo by Nicole Danna

Prision Pals Taproom

3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
prisionpals.com
Doral-based brewery Prision Pals has opened its first South Florida taproom two years after establishing a brewing operation in Miami. The Argentinian-born brewery team chose the former Fat Tap space in Oakland Park to offer guests a selection of beers by the can and on draft. The opening menu includes Prision Pals' core brews like the "La Colorada" amber lager, "Dorada Pampeana" blonde ale, and "D1OS" Mexican lager, alongside a rotating selection of brewer Diego Setti's "smoothie-style" fruit-based sour ale series. The space will also feature a large, dog-friendly outdoor patio and an in-house kitchen that will serve Argentinian and other Latin-inspired dishes. Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
