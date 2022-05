New Restaurants to Try This Week: Dirty French, Elevar, and Prision Pals

[email protected]

South Florida's latest round of openings includes the latest opening from Major Food Group, Dirty French. Also: the grand opening of AC Miami's rooftop restaurant, Elevar, and a new Broward County taproom for Doral-based brewery Prision Pals.Major Food Group (MFG), the hospitality brand behind NYC favorite Carbone, has unveiled its latest Miami venue: Dirty French Steakhouse in the Brickell neighborhood. The restaurant is MFG cofounders Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi's take on the classic steakhouse, with a menu that offersFrench takes on high-end meat and fish from the world’s most esteemed purveyors. Expect abundant raw bar selections, seafood entrées, aged steaks, and an array of sides alongside quintessential French dishes like Dover sole meunière to share served tableside, or duck à l’orange. Dirty French’s 700-plus-bottle wine list, which took several years to build, can be enjoyed at the Jungle Bar, a lush lounge draped in a custom tropical leaf pattern with a gold-leaf ceiling and onyx bar.Wynwood's AC Hotel Miami launched its latest venue, the newly renovated Elevar Wynwood Rooftop & Art Space. Guests and locals can find modern Latin-inspired dishes and artisanal cocktails in an eclectic, art-centric atmosphere with panoramic views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. The menu focuses on light bites and shareable plates that include tacos, salads, tostadas, and chips with salsa or guacamole, all of which pair nicely with the venue's cocktails.Doral-based brewery Prision Pals has opened its first South Florida taproom two years after establishing a brewing operation in Miami. The Argentinian-born brewery team chose the former Fat Tap space in Oakland Park to offer guests a selection of beers by the can and on draft. The opening menu includes Prision Pals' core brews like the "La Colorada" amber lager, "Dorada Pampeana" blonde ale, and "D1OS" Mexican lager, alongside a rotating selection of brewer Diego Setti's "smoothie-style" fruit-based sour ale series. The space will also feature a large, dog-friendly outdoor patio and an in-house kitchen that will serve Argentinian and other Latin-inspired dishes.