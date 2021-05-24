New Restaurants to Try This Week: Dogfish Head, Café Des Fleurs, and Temakase

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Not even the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival — with its out-of-town commotion and culinary celebrity action — could slow the number of restaurant openings in Miami this past week.

Newcomers include French-inspired bakery Café Des Fleurs, New York City transplant Temakase, the newest taproom and kitchen from Dogfish Head, and a third location for Florida-based Foozo.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

Café Des Fleurs is the new Parisian-inspired bakery inside the Lincoln Eatery. Photo courtesy of Cafe Des Fleurs

Café Des Fleurs 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

cafedesfleurs.shop 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach



Café des Fleurs calls itself Miami’s next Instagrammable hotspot, boasting of its flower wall and photogenic menu of sweet and savory dishes. Owner Nahomie Jean Louis draws on French suppliers for Parisian ingredients (think jams, olive oils, and herbes de Provence) and uses old-fashioned techniques to channel the authenticity of European cafés and flower shops. To that end, the boutique bakery specializes in all things French, from the buttery croissants and hearty baguettes to pain au chocolat and Parisian pastries filled with apple, blueberry, or strawberry ($3-$4). On the savory side, find quiche Lorraine ($4) and sandwiches served on a fresh baguette half stuffed with smoked salmon or Brie ($10). Weekly deals offer baked goods to-go, including a free macaron with the purchase of $10 or more every Monday, BOGO French baguettes every Wednesday, and two-for-one challah on Thursday. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dogfish Head Miami has officially opened in Wynwood. Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Miami 325 NW 24th St., Miami

305-796-2727

dogfish.com 325 NW 24th St., Miami305-796-2727



Calling all off-centered beer lovers: Dogfish Head Miami is officially open. The Delaware-born brewery is now pouring its suds alongside a selection of innovative ales and Caribbean- and Latin-inspired fare that reflect this new South Florida base of operations. To embrace the Miami ambiance, Dogfish founder Sam Calagione has collaborated with artists, musicians, and local organizations to create immersive art experiences from the labels found on his limited edition "tArt Series" beer, to the space's colorful murals and the retail vinyl collection you can pair with your favorite brew. Open noon to midnight daily.

Foozo now has a new location in Miami's Midtown neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Foozo

Foozo 1335 NE Miami Ct., Miami

876-800-2199

eatfoozo.com 1335 NE Miami Ct., Miami876-800-2199



Since opening in Aventura five years ago, fast-casual pizzeria Foozo has expanded to Bay Harbor Islands and now Midtown. No matter which location you choose, you'll find a menu of artisan-style pies, handcrafted sandwiches made with homemade pita, savory focaccia, and indulgent salads. Guests can also custom build their own dishes — be it a pizza, sandwich, salad, or focaccia. For a taste of Detroit, try the deep-dish pie ($30); get fancy with a luxe focaccia topped with labneh, smoked salmon, pickled onion, chives, dill, and lemon zest ($18); or a focaccia spin on French onion soup made with mozzarella, Gruyère, goat cheese, caramelized onion, thyme, black pepper, and Parmesan crisps ($18). Additionally, guests can enjoy fresh-pressed juices and homemade slushies. (Wine and beer will be available this summer.) Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Get Kush's "Frita Burger" at the new location in Time Out Market Miami. Photo courtesy of Deep Sleep Studios

Kush 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeoutmarket.com 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach786-753-5388



Restaurateur Matt Kuscher has reopened Kush in Miami Beach's Time Out Market, where you can swing by for lunch, brunch, or dinner several days a week. Enjoy classic Kush eats like Old Bay-seasoned alligator bites; the "Frita Burger," topped with guava jelly and potato sticks; and homemade key lime pie cradled in a crust of graham crackers and chopped pecans. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Temakase Miami is now open in the Sagamore South Beach. Photo courtesy of Temakase

Temakase Miami 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-998-5051

temakaseny.com 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-998-5051



Liron Michaeli and Anthony Shnayderman recently opened a Miami outpost of their NYC-based sushi spot at the Sagamore South Beach hotel. The original Second Avenue location is best known for its affordable omakase-style hand rolls, each tailored to the patron's unique preferences and made using premium nori and fish flown in from Japan. The temakase menu is known for its three takes on the classic omakase chef's tasting menu. Ranging from the "I Could Eat" and "Hungry" to the "Starving and Hangry," tastings average 45 minutes per seating and are priced from $18 to $34 per person. Open noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.