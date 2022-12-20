New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fabel, Maiz Project, and Tambourine Room

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Fabel Miami50 NW 24 St., Miami
305-967-8133
fabelmiami.com Fabel Miami is a brand-new rooftop restaurant and lounge owned and designed by Matthew Rosenberg's Miami-based architectural firm, M-Rad. Fabel is described as an immersive restaurant, named for its goal to help guests create their enchanted fairytale with each visit. Located on the second floor of Wynwood Jungle, the restaurant's Mediterranean-rooted menu takes cues from the team's travels around the globe, executed by executive chef Ian Fleischmann. Start a meal with signature dips like hummus, muhammara, and labneh. Continue with shared plates like the 45-day dry-aged porterhouse seasoned with adjika and Iranian oregano or the salt-crusted dorado with kaffir lime and lemongrass. Dessert includes a Guanaja chocolate custard with saffron, olive oil, and vanilla crème fraîche, and a tahini chocolate chip cookie that pairs perfectly with Fabel's own ras el hanout ice cream. The restaurant also offers a beverage and wine program curated by master sommelier Christopher Miller, boasting rare picks available alongside classic premium spirits. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The Maiz Project1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
instagram.com/themaizproject Time Out Market Miami has officially welcomed the Maiz Project, a former Smorgasburg Miami vendor now found permanently at the Miami Beach food hall. The restaurant offers chef Richard Ortega's take on traditional arepas. Originally from a small town in Venezuela, Ortega attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and learned French haute cuisine during stints in Lima, Peru. From there, he traveled to Bogotá, Colombia, working in local kitchens before relocating to Miami, where he cooked in restaurants such as Alter, Obra Kitchen, and Los Félix. With the Maiz Project, he aims to showcase traditional dishes and cooking techniques inspired by his grandmother and what he calls the "forgotten culture" of Venezuelan cooking. Guests can expect dishes like a steak arepa prepared with cheese and chimichurri; a shrimp arepa with avocado and garlic butter; and an elevated take on elote with corn cooked over charcoal and topped with umami butter, llanero cheese, cilantro, and scallion. Noon to 10 p.m. daily.
Tambourine Room6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-876-6555
carillonhotel.comThe Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and chef Tristan Brandt have collaborated to open the Tambourine Room. This 18-seat fine-dining destination serves to mark the chef's official U.S. debut. The restaurant's name pays homage to the resort's Tambourine Room lounge, first opened in 1958. Nearly 65 years later, chef Brandt and his creative team aim to offer a curated dining experience via tasting menus focused on modern classic French cuisine with Asian influences. Expect dishes like Brandt's signature beef tartare hidden under a layer of caviar with kimizu, whipped crème fraîche, and crispy house-made sourdough chips. The restaurant currently offers a three-course tasting menu for $140 per person starting at 6 p.m. and a second seating at 8:30 p.m. for a six-course tasting menu for $215 per person. The restaurant is currently wine only, and diners may add a wine pairing for $55 (6 p.m. seating) or $135 (8:30 p.m. seating). Open for two seating options at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.