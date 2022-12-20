New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fabel, Maiz Project, and Tambourine Room

[email protected]

click to enlarge Fabel has opened on the second floor of Wynwood Jungle in Miami. Fabel Miami photo

Fabel Miami 50 NW 24 St., Miami

305-967-8133

fabelmiami.com

click to enlarge Elote with corn cooked over charcoal and topped with umami butter, llanero cheese, cilantro, and scallion The Maiz Project photo

The Maiz Project 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

instagram.com/themaizproject

click to enlarge The beef tartare at Tambourine Room Photo by Michael Pisarri

Tambourine Room 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-876-6555

carillonhotel.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes Fabel Miami in Wynwood, the addition of the Maiz Project to Time Out Market, and the U.S. debut of chef Tristan Brandt with Tambourine Room at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.Fabel Miami is a brand-new rooftop restaurant and lounge owned and designed by Matthew Rosenberg's Miami-based architectural firm, M-Rad. Fabel is described as an immersive restaurant, named for its goal to help guests create their enchanted fairytale with each visit. Located on the second floor of Wynwood Jungle, the restaurant's Mediterranean-rooted menu takes cues from the team's travels around the globe, executed by executive chef Ian Fleischmann. Start a meal with signature dips like hummus, muhammara, and labneh. Continue with shared plates like the 45-day dry-aged porterhouse seasoned with adjika and Iranian oregano or the salt-crusted dorado with kaffir lime and lemongrass. Dessert includes a Guanaja chocolate custard with saffron, olive oil, and vanilla crème fraîche, and a tahini chocolate chip cookie that pairs perfectly with Fabel's own ras el hanout ice cream. The restaurant also offers a beverage and wine program curated by master sommelier Christopher Miller, boasting rare picks available alongside classic premium spirits.Time Out Market Miami has officially welcomed the Maiz Project, a former Smorgasburg Miami vendor now found permanently at the Miami Beach food hall. The restaurant offers chef Richard Ortega's take on traditional arepas. Originally from a small town in Venezuela, Ortega attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and learned French haute cuisine during stints in Lima, Peru. From there, he traveled to Bogotá, Colombia, working in local kitchens before relocating to Miami, where he cooked in restaurants such as Alter, Obra Kitchen, and Los Félix. With the Maiz Project, he aims to showcase traditional dishes and cooking techniques inspired by his grandmother and what he calls the "forgotten culture" of Venezuelan cooking. Guests can expect dishes like a steak arepa prepared with cheese and chimichurri; a shrimp arepa with avocado and garlic butter; and an elevated take on elote with corn cooked over charcoal and topped with umami butter, llanero cheese, cilantro, and scallion.The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and chef Tristan Brandt have collaborated to open the Tambourine Room. This 18-seat fine-dining destination serves to mark the chef's official U.S. debut. The restaurant's name pays homage to the resort's Tambourine Room lounge, first opened in 1958. Nearly 65 years later, chef Brandt and his creative team aim to offer a curated dining experience via tasting menus focused on modern classic French cuisine with Asian influences. Expect dishes like Brandt's signature beef tartare hidden under a layer of caviar with kimizu, whipped crème fraîche, and crispy house-made sourdough chips. The restaurant currently offers a three-course tasting menu for $140 per person starting at 6 p.m. and a second seating at 8:30 p.m. for a six-course tasting menu for $215 per person. The restaurant is currently wine only, and diners may add a wine pairing for $55 (6 p.m. seating) or $135 (8:30 p.m. seating).