Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Amal, Crusoe Cabana, and Evelyn's

May 23, 2022 8:00AM

Lobster at Crusoe Cabana
Lobster at Crusoe Cabana Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection
This week's latest round of new restaurants includes the opening of the Fort Lauderdale Four Seasons' signature restaurant, Evelyn's, and the grand opening of Amal in Coconut Grove and Crusoe Cabana in Wynwood.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Amal Miami - PHOTO BY MAXIME BOCKEN, COURTESY OF STUDIO MUNGE
Amal Miami
Photo by Maxime Bocken, courtesy of Studio Munge

Amal

3480 Main Hwy., Miami
786-369-0846
amalmiami.com
Restaurateur Charles Khabouth's Lebanese roots are at the heart of Coconut Grove's newest addition, Amal. The menu offers a fine-dining approach to authentic Lebanese cuisine under the leadership of chef Wissam Baki, who brings more than 15 years of experience from a number of renowned hospitality venues, most notably the InterContinental in Beirut. The menu offers modern interpretations of popular, generous, and easily shareable dishes to be enjoyed the way one might across a traditional Lebanese dinner table. Dips like hummus and baba ghanouj kick off the Amal experience, which continues with salads, hot mezze, skewers, and new takes on traditional entrées that highlight lamb and seafood. An extensive wine selection overseen by master sommelier Fernando Zamudio offers guests a top-tier selection of national and international classics. The establishment's focal point: a rooftop bar with jaw-dropping panoramic views of Miami and Biscayne Bay. 5 to 11 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge Seafood at Crusoe Cabana - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LOUIS COLLECTION
Seafood at Crusoe Cabana
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Crusoe Cabana

165 NW 23rd St., Miami
crusoewynwood.com
If Robinson Crusoe washed up on the shores of Miami, he'd surely find Crusoe Cabana in Wynwood. As you might expect the name is a homage to Daniel Defoe's novel, and the décor is designed to transport guests to the 1700s for a pirate-themed dinner party on a desert island. From a massive mermaid suspended over the dining room to murals of shipwrecked boats, there's plenty to feast your eyes on at this restaurant from the creators of El Patio and Bar La Real. The menu offers seafood-centric dishes from the "Don’t Be Shellfish" cold seafood sampler to the "SoFishTicated," a whole fried red snapper for two, and the "SeaReal Griller," an assortment of grilled shrimp, clams, black mussels, scallops, and daily catch smothered in a green sauce. For late-night revelers, a “Drunk Late Menu” begins at 11:30 p.m. and offers select menu items until 2 a.m. Keep an eye on social media for the launch of the establishment's weekend “Sunken Brunch.” Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
click to enlarge Evelyn's is now open inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale. - PHOTO COURTESY OF EVELYN'S
Evelyn's is now open inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Evelyn's

Evelyn's

525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-336-3100
fourseasons.com
Evelyn's, the signature restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, is an all-day operation that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner service daily. The restaurant is named for Evelyn Fortune Lilly Bartlett, a South Florida socialite most notable for naming her Fort Lauderdale home “Bonnet House” after the yellow water lilies that grow there. Executive chef Brandon Salomon relocated from the Four Seasons in Palm Beach and its signature restaurant Florie’s. At Evelyn’s, he offers guests an upmarket approach to Eastern Mediterranean and Florida coastal cuisine. Meals begin with shareable options like raw oysters and truffle-spiked hummus before moving on to larger plates like wood-smoked Australian Wagyu skewers and a turmeric-spiced, yogurt marinated half-chicken. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pump Up the Volume

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation