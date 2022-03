New Restaurants to Try This Week: Akira Back, Crab du Jour, and the Key Club

[email protected]

South Florida's latest round of openings includes a new location for Crab du Jour, the grand opening of Akira Back at the Ray in Delray Beach, David Grutman's Key Club in Coconut Grove, and Bottled Blonde in Wynwood.The Ray Hotel, Delray Beach's tropically inspired hotel, has opened its new restaurant, Akira Back. The Delray Beach location marks the 18th restaurant by chef Akira Back, who has restaurants in Dubai, Las Vegas, Singapore, Dallas, and other major markets. The menu focuses on upscale sushi, sake, and high-end meats.Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden, with locations in Scottsdale, Dallas, and Houston, has opened its take on a sports bar and late-night venue in Miami. Covered patio dining and a communal beer garden setup present open-air spaces to enjoy the menu's shareable appetizers, pizzas and pastas. As the evening progresses, the space transforms into a clublike venue complete with specialty cocktails and celebratory bottle service . A weekend-only brunch menu delivers unique beverage offerings, including a 100-ounce mimosa tower.Housed in the former Bar Louie space in the Shops at Midtown, the latest Crab du Jour location brings this Cajun-inspired seafood boil concept to Miami, marking the brand’s second Florida outpost (with Kendall and North Miami Beach slated to follow). Along with the made-to-order seafood boils, the menu features a variety of shellfish, including crab, crawfish, and lobster, all prepared fresh daily. Customers select their seafood, choose from an array of house-blended sauces, customize the spice level, and add side items like corn, potatoes, and sausage. The menu also includes non-seafood dishes, from chicken wings and hush puppies to burgers, as well as a full-service bar.The Key Club has opened in CocoWalk. The restaurant is the work of Miami restaurateur and nightlife guru David Grutman, who chose the tree-lined enclave to open his latest establishment, which offers his take on the classic American bar and grill. The menu of steaks, local seafood, and cocktails is already drawing crowds of Miami's elite including the likes of Lenny Kravitz and David Beckham.