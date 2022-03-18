A New Wynwood Bar Has Bottle Service Girls on Tiny Motorcycles

As for bottle girls in Miami who serve drinks while riding tiny light-up blimps and motorcycles? Not so much.
In the latest instance of Miami being Miami, a new hybrid sports bar and nightclub slated to open in Wynwood will be equipped with not only a beer garden and pizza but also bottle girls who ride around on miniature, glow-in-the-dark vehicles. This will be the first Florida location for Bottled Blonde, a chain with existing locations in Texas and Arizona.
The Miami location's Instagram account is already brimming with pics teasing, "Are you ready for the grand opening?!," and displaying women in lingerie posing atop tiny bikes and other mini-conveyances, Veuve Clicquot in hand. The unique service was initially pointed out on Twitter on Friday by former New Times music editor Arielle Castillo, who posted a screenshot from a video of a bottle girl on a small bike.
Omg apparently this is a new SPORTS bar with bottle service (!) where the bottle girls ride a little neon motorcycle to serve Miami why 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K4P2jqq5k3— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) March 18, 2022
"Omg apparently this is a new SPORTS bar with bottle service (!) where the bottle girls ride a little neon motorcycle to service Miami why," she wrote, followed by more than a dozen crying emojis.
"Miami is not a real place lololol," one person replied.
"I'm calling for a total and complete shutdown of Miami bottle service until we know tf is going on," another responded.
According to Bottled Blonde's website, the bar transforms from a "casual pizzeria" into a "high-energy nightclub" around happy hour, which is Monday through Friday from 5 until 6 p.m. Its located at 2838 NW Second Ave., only a few minutes' walk from Wynwood Walls.
Sources say the bar is in the midst of a soft opening, with a grand opening slated for March 30. We put in a call to owner Les Corieri, and we'll update this story or publish a follow-up if we connect. Or when we visit — we're neighbors now, after all!