New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bartaco, Joe's Pizza, and Kush at Clevelander

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Miami location of New York City favorite, Joe's Pizza, the opening of Kush at Clevelander South Beach, and Zazzy's Pizza in Wynwood.Bartaco has opened its fourth Florida restaurant — and 23rd location — in Miami. The menu offers a variety of handheld items meant to pair with the housemade cocktails prepared with fresh-squeezed juices, as well as beer out of a bottle or can from local partners such as Concrete Beach and J. Wakefield. Try the pork belly and cauliflower tacos, duck birria, and made-to-order margarita take-home kits. Additionally, to celebrate Wynwood’s artistic history, guests will find a unique exterior mural by the artist Cale K2S, an interior mural led by Ernesto Maranje, as well as artwork, paintings, and photos by Sasa Mahr-Batuz, one of Bartaco’s cofounders.Yet another famous New York City restaurant has made the trek south to Miami. Joe’s Pizza, the family-owned-and-operated Greenwich Village institution that set the standard for the quintessential New York slice, has opened its first Florida location at Wynwood 25. Joe’s founder Joe Pozzuoli Sr. is from Naples, Italy, and still owns and operates the Greenwich Village flagship. His son Joe Jr. and grandchildren Sal and Pino Vitale are part of the ownership and operations team in Miami.Clevelander South Beach hotel has partnered with Kush Hospitality to reimagine its sports bar space with a new Kush-themed food and beverage program. In true sports bar fashion, the sleek space located behind the hotel pool now features a bevy of televisions for game day watching as well as a special private viewing room designed for a bespoke, private experience for sports superfans.Zazzy’s, a New York pizzeria from Coming Soon Food Group CEO Jon Gabel and partner Richie Romero has opened in Wynwood. The Zazzy's menu offers a traditional array of homemade pizzas, salads, and sides with a dedicated commitment to serving the celiac, vegan, and health-conscious communities. Corporate chef James Whelen is a self-taught baker who specializes in breads from all around the world. Since his own diagnosis of gluten intolerance, the chef makes it a priority to offer only the best gluten-free and plant-based menu items to his repertoire. The plant-based section includes dairy-free crispy mozzarella sticks, meatless meatballs, and cauliflower Buffalo wings.