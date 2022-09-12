New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bartaco, Joe's Pizza, and Kush at Clevelander

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Bartaco282 NW 25th St., Miami
786-822-8226
bartaco.com Bartaco has opened its fourth Florida restaurant — and 23rd location — in Miami. The menu offers a variety of handheld items meant to pair with the housemade cocktails prepared with fresh-squeezed juices, as well as beer out of a bottle or can from local partners such as Concrete Beach and J. Wakefield. Try the pork belly and cauliflower tacos, duck birria, and made-to-order margarita take-home kits. Additionally, to celebrate Wynwood’s artistic history, guests will find a unique exterior mural by the artist Cale K2S, an interior mural led by Ernesto Maranje, as well as artwork, paintings, and photos by Sasa Mahr-Batuz, one of Bartaco’s cofounders. Daily 11 a.m. to midnight.
Joe's Pizza240 NW 25th St., Miami
786-230-1441
joespizzanyc.com Yet another famous New York City restaurant has made the trek south to Miami. Joe’s Pizza, the family-owned-and-operated Greenwich Village institution that set the standard for the quintessential New York slice, has opened its first Florida location at Wynwood 25. Joe’s founder Joe Pozzuoli Sr. is from Naples, Italy, and still owns and operates the Greenwich Village flagship. His son Joe Jr. and grandchildren Sal and Pino Vitale are part of the ownership and operations team in Miami. Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Kush at Clevelander South Beach1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
kushhospitality.com Clevelander South Beach hotel has partnered with Kush Hospitality to reimagine its sports bar space with a new Kush-themed food and beverage program. In true sports bar fashion, the sleek space located behind the hotel pool now features a bevy of televisions for game day watching as well as a special private viewing room designed for a bespoke, private experience for sports superfans. Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Zazzy's Pizza2525 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-992-0241
zazzys.com Zazzy’s, a New York pizzeria from Coming Soon Food Group CEO Jon Gabel and partner Richie Romero has opened in Wynwood. The Zazzy's menu offers a traditional array of homemade pizzas, salads, and sides with a dedicated commitment to serving the celiac, vegan, and health-conscious communities. Corporate chef James Whelen is a self-taught baker who specializes in breads from all around the world. Since his own diagnosis of gluten intolerance, the chef makes it a priority to offer only the best gluten-free and plant-based menu items to his repertoire. The plant-based section includes dairy-free crispy mozzarella sticks, meatless meatballs, and cauliflower Buffalo wings. Sunday through Wednesday noon to 9:45 p.m., Thursday noon to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 4 a.m.