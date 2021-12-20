New Restaurants to Try This Week: Holly Blue, Sadelle's, and Motek Café

click to enlarge Marvin's Room offers low-ABV cocktails. Photo courtesy of Holly Blue

Holly Blue 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-488-2117

hollyblueftl.com





click to enlarge Motek Café is now open inside the Aventura Mall. Photo by Cristian Gonzalez

Motek Café at Aventura Mall 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

305-974-2626

motekcafe.com

serve all-day brunch, dinner, and coffee daily. P

opular dishes include crisp chicken schnitzel, shakshuka, and Israeli salad. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beloved Fort Lauderdale chef Giovanni Rocchio — the restaurateur behind now-shuttered Valentino Cucina Italiana — is back at Holly Blue. In the Grand Room, diners will find a menu that marries Rocchio's house-made pastas with a variety of artfully plated dishes. In Marvin's Room, a dimly illuminated ambiance is a perfect space to peruse the cocktail program focusing on low-ABV cocktails.Motek Café recently opened, bringing Israeli-Mediterranean fare to Aventura, joining Pubbelly Sushi, Michael Mina’s Estiatorio Ornos, Pani, Serafina, and Cvi.Che 105 in Aventura Mall's newest wing. The restaurant, which opened its first location in downtown Miami in 2020, will