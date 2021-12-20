New Restaurants to Try This Week: Holly Blue, Sadelle's, and Motek Café

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Holly Blue441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-488-2117
hollyblueftl.com
Beloved Fort Lauderdale chef Giovanni Rocchio — the restaurateur behind now-shuttered Valentino Cucina Italiana — is back at Holly Blue. In the Grand Room, diners will find a menu that marries Rocchio's house-made pastas with a variety of artfully plated dishes. In Marvin's Room, a dimly illuminated ambiance is a perfect space to peruse the cocktail program focusing on low-ABV cocktails. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Motek Café at Aventura Mall19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-974-2626
motekcafe.com
Motek Café recently opened, bringing Israeli-Mediterranean fare to Aventura, joining Pubbelly Sushi, Michael Mina’s Estiatorio Ornos, Pani, Serafina, and Cvi.Che 105 in Aventura Mall's newest wing. The restaurant, which opened its first location in downtown Miami in 2020, will serve all-day brunch, dinner, and coffee daily. Popular dishes include crisp chicken schnitzel, shakshuka, and Israeli salad. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sadelle's3321 Mary St., Miami
212-254-3000
sadelles.com/coconut-grove
New York favorite Sadelle's has opened its first South Florida location in Coconut Grove. The restaurant, named after Major Food Group cofounder Jeff Zalaznick's great grandmother, is a one-stop shop for all-day dining, offering classic items like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon and sturgeon, eggs, and chopped salads. The Coconut Grove menu is nearly identical to the one in New York City and includes a selection of comfort foods like pigs-in-a-blanket, omelets, a smoked-salmon platter, and triple-decker sandwiches. Miami prices have yet to be set, but Zalaznick notes that Sadelle's dishes cost more because the ingredients are of higher quality. Open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tropezón at Esmé Miami Beach Hotel512 Espanola Way, Miami Beach
305-763-8523
tropezonmiami.com
The team behind Lost Boy Dry Goods has opened its first restaurant, Tropezón, located inside the new Esmé Miami Beach hotel. Cofounders Randy Alonso and Chris Hudnall offer diners an intimate restaurant and bar serving Spanish classics. The menu embraces sharing with a tapas-style menu inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the Andalusian province while also paying homage to the pueblos in Spain — plus a bar that celebrates the gin and tonic with different variations. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.