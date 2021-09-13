New Restaurants to Try This Week: Chug's, Winker's Diner, Mooby's, and Sushi Fly Chicken

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
Chug's3444 Main Hwy., Cocnut Grove
786-353-2940
chugsdiner.com
Chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran has reopened Chug’s, a pop-up that has expanded into a permanent, full-service diner and modern-day ventanita. In place of its tiny space no bigger than a grab 'n’ go, Chug’s now boasts an airy, open design available for morning, afternoon, or late-night dining from the grab 'n' go counter and diner-style seating to a lounge area and indoor full-service dining room. True to the diner ethos, Chug’s serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week with an exclusive selection of breakfast items available until close. Don't miss Chug’s signature items, like Pastelito Papi’s famed pastelitos, a cast-iron pancake slow-cooked in clarified butter, and the muffuletta-inspired Cuban sandwich. All-new must-try dishes also include the foie gras peanut butter and jelly buñuelo, as well as medianoche pierogi. Corporate pastry chef Devin Braddock will serve up fresh-baked Cuban bread. Open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Bar hours: Sunday through Thursday till midnight, Friday and Saturday till 2 a.m.)
Mooby's Pop-up at Tin Roof8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
moobyspopup.com
Fans of actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith — who brought us the Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob franchises and their fictional fast-food restaurant Mooby's — can now experience the joint for themselves with the restaurant's own touring pop-up, now open in Delray Beach. The Mooby's team tasked Royce Burke — a Los Angeles chef best known for his Secret Lasagna restaurant — to create the fast food-inspired menu items. Because Smith is vegan, he made sure to include meat-free options, like a plant-based burger and the all-new "Cow Dong" brat. Ticketholders will gain access to the “Mooby’s Dine-In Experience,” which includes a choice of one "Moo Main" with offerings such as a "Cow Topper" burger or "Cock Smoker" chicken sandwich alongside a "Salt Lick Side" ("Hater Totz" or "Onion Rings to Rule Them All.") Tickets are priced at $29 per person and will be made available at moobyspopup.com. Open Tuesday, September 7, to Tuesday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Sushi Fly Chicken1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-90-0800
groothospitality.com
Sushi Fly Chicken — SFC for short — is Firestone Garage's restaurant, bar, and lounge. Inspired by Tokyo’s underground nightlife scene, the izakaya-style menu offers a range from specialty dishes from sushi rolls and dumplings to robata and fried chicken. Enter the swinging kitchen door to find the "secret," speakeasy-themed bar behind the counter featuring a full liquor bar and bespoke beverages like yuzu margaritas, lychee martinis, and Japanese whisky-based cocktails. Open Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tooth Fairy1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-508-9799
groothospitality.com
This retro-modern bakery offers up Grutman's inventive take on an ice cream parlor and bakery. A display case is a rainbow of colors and flavors, inviting your inner child to sample everything from handmade Twinkies and whoopie pies to a blue "Cookie Monster" cake. Be sure to try in-house pastry chef Dallas Wynne's famous snickerdoodle cookies and cake pop candy bars served up alongside a rotating menu of innovative soft serve ice cream flavors. Open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Winker's Diner1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-831-7274
groothospitality.com
The largest of the three concepts inside Firestone Garage, Winker’s Diner offers comfort food in a relaxed atmosphere. Designed as an upscale version of the Woolworth lunch counters of the 1950s, the space is outfitted with teal banquettes and a U-shaped bar where diners can feast on deli-meets-diner fare including pastrami on rye, a French-onion grilled cheese, and a prime rib that looks as though it could feed a family of four. A full bar is also available, and a DJ will spin tunes all night. And what diner would be complete without dessert? Grutman's given nostalgia a whole new meaning with sweet treats like his key lime milkshakes and Italian rainbow cookie cake. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.