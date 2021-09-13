Support Us

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Chug's, Winker's Diner, Mooby's, and Sushi Fly Chicken

September 13, 2021 9:00AM

Firestone Garage is now open in Miami Beach.
Firestone Garage is now open in Miami Beach.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the three-in-one concept Firestone Garage from David Grutman's Groot Hospitality, along with Michael Beltran's diner-themed Chug's and a temporary pop-up, Mooby's.

The Muffuletta-inspired Cuban sandwich from Chug's, now open in Coconut Grove.
The Muffuletta-inspired Cuban sandwich from Chug's, now open in Coconut Grove.
Photo courtesy of Ariete Restaurant Group

Chug's

3444 Main Hwy., Cocnut Grove
786-353-2940
chugsdiner.com

Chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran has reopened Chug’s, a pop-up that has expanded into a permanent, full-service diner and modern-day ventanita. In place of its tiny space no bigger than a grab 'n’ go, Chug’s now boasts an airy, open design available for morning, afternoon, or late-night dining from the grab 'n' go counter and diner-style seating to a lounge area and indoor full-service dining room. True to the diner ethos, Chug’s serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week with an exclusive selection of breakfast items available until close. Don't miss Chug’s signature items, like Pastelito Papi’s famed pastelitos, a cast-iron pancake slow-cooked in clarified butter, and the muffuletta-inspired Cuban sandwich. All-new must-try dishes also include the foie gras peanut butter and jelly buñuelo, as well as medianoche pierogi. Corporate pastry chef Devin Braddock will serve up fresh-baked Cuban bread. Open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Bar hours: Sunday through Thursday till midnight, Friday and Saturday till 2 a.m.)
Mooby's, the fictional restaurant created by filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith, is now open in Delray Beach.
Mooby's, the fictional restaurant created by filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith, is now open in Delray Beach.
Photo courtesy of Mooby's Dine-In Experience

Mooby's Pop-up at Tin Roof

8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
moobyspopup.com

Fans of actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith — who brought us the Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob franchises and their fictional fast-food restaurant Mooby's — can now experience the joint for themselves with the restaurant's own touring pop-up, now open in Delray Beach. The Mooby's team tasked Royce Burke — a Los Angeles chef best known for his Secret Lasagna restaurant — to create the fast food-inspired menu items. Because Smith is vegan, he made sure to include meat-free options, like a plant-based burger and the all-new "Cow Dong" brat. Ticketholders will gain access to the “Mooby’s Dine-In Experience,” which includes a choice of one "Moo Main" with offerings such as a "Cow Topper" burger or "Cock Smoker" chicken sandwich alongside a "Salt Lick Side" ("Hater Totz" or "Onion Rings to Rule Them All.") Tickets are priced at $29 per person and will be made available at moobyspopup.com. Open Tuesday, September 7, to Tuesday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Sushi Fly Chicken is the izakaya-style eatery now open inside Firestone Garage, offering a late-night speakeasy-themed bar to boot.
Sushi Fly Chicken is the izakaya-style eatery now open inside Firestone Garage, offering a late-night speakeasy-themed bar to boot.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-90-0800
groothospitality.com

Sushi Fly Chicken — SFC for short — is Firestone Garage's restaurant, bar, and lounge. Inspired by Tokyo’s underground nightlife scene, the izakaya-style menu offers a range from specialty dishes from sushi rolls and dumplings to robata and fried chicken. Enter the swinging kitchen door to find the "secret," speakeasy-themed bar behind the counter featuring a full liquor bar and bespoke beverages like yuzu margaritas, lychee martinis, and Japanese whisky-based cocktails. Open Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Toothfairy Bakery serves up all things sweet inside Firestone Garage in Miami Beach.
Toothfairy Bakery serves up all things sweet inside Firestone Garage in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Tooth Fairy

1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-508-9799
groothospitality.com

This retro-modern bakery offers up Grutman's inventive take on an ice cream parlor and bakery. A display case is a rainbow of colors and flavors, inviting your inner child to sample everything from handmade Twinkies and whoopie pies to a blue "Cookie Monster" cake. Be sure to try in-house pastry chef Dallas Wynne's famous snickerdoodle cookies and cake pop candy bars served up alongside a rotating menu of innovative soft serve ice cream flavors. Open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Winker's Diner is now open inside Firestone Garage.
Winker's Diner is now open inside Firestone Garage.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Winker's Diner

1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-831-7274
groothospitality.com

The largest of the three concepts inside Firestone Garage, Winker’s Diner offers comfort food in a relaxed atmosphere. Designed as an upscale version of the Woolworth lunch counters of the 1950s, the space is outfitted with teal banquettes and a U-shaped bar where diners can feast on deli-meets-diner fare including pastrami on rye, a French-onion grilled cheese, and a prime rib that looks as though it could feed a family of four. A full bar is also available, and a DJ will spin tunes all night. And what diner would be complete without dessert? Grutman's given nostalgia a whole new meaning with sweet treats like his key lime milkshakes and Italian rainbow cookie cake. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
