New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Traila, Vinya, and Kaori

Memorial Day weekend welcomed a number of new restaurants to Miami.

This week's newcomers include the brick-and-mortar location for sommelier-driven wine and bottle shop Vinya; a new Chick-fil-A, and the grand opening of the first restaurant from pop-up sensation La Traila Barbecue, in Miami Lakes.

Chick-fil-A has opened in the River Landing Shops & Residences. Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A 500 NW N. River Dr., Miami

786-864-0400

chick-fil-a.com 500 NW N. River Dr., Miami786-864-0400



A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is now open at River Landing Shops & Residences. The 4,000-square-foot location provides a casual dining option for the nearly 50,000 nearby daytime residents in the area. In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A grand opening celebration, in which the first 100 customers receive free Chik-fil-A for a year, this new location will surprise 100 locals who are making an impact in Miami. Additionally, the company will donate $25,000 to Feeding America partners in the Miami area to aid in the fight against hunger. Open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Kaori is the latest restaurant to open in Brickell. Photo by Spazio Bressan

Kaori 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-306-6774

kaorimiami.com 871 S. Miami Ave., Miami305-306-6774



A two-level restaurant in the SLS LUX in Brickell, Kaori is the latest high-end offering from the Umai Group. Chef Fabrizio Garofolin's menu is a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavors; highlights include cuts of A5 Japanese Miyazaki Kobe strip loin with shiso chimichurri; yellowfin tuna with charred avocado and miso sweet potato purée; and short-rib dumplings with Manchego foam. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Brisket, anyone? La Traila BBQ

La Traila Barbecue 8030 NW 154th St., Miami Lakes

latrailabbq.com 8030 NW 154th St., Miami Lakes



Formerly a “first come, first served” pop-up, La Traila Barbecue, Miami's Texas-style craft barbecue pit spot, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Miami Lakes. Founded by Austin native and pit master Mel Rodriguez, and Miami native/Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, the barbecue joint offers ample indoor and outdoor seating. As a nod to Rodriguez’s Mexican heritage, you can find offering breakfast tacos Tuesday to Friday, starting at 7 a.m. Priced at $5 apiece, start your day with tacos like a Brisket or Sausage Egg and Cheese; Migas, Chorizo and Cheese; Bacon, Potato, Egg and Cheese; or Brisket Guisada and Cheese. Platters and meat by the pound include smoked pulled pork, smoked sausage, pork spare ribs, and Texas-style brisket. Try the "Brisket Sundae," which starts with a mac-and-cheese base, layered with baked beans and creamed corn, then topped with smoked brisket, cotija cheese, crema, and the house sauce. Or, for a taste of Miami-Texas fusion, order brisket y queso empanadas or smoked pork rib croquettes. Takeout and catering are available. Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.

Vinya, a sommelier-driven wine shop, is now open in Key Biscayne. Photo courtesy of Vinya

Vinya 328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne

305-361-7007

vinyawine.com 328 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne305-361-7007



The next time you find yourself saying, "I'm meeting my in-laws for dinner and need a bottle of wine" or "I want to buy a bottle of bubbly for a gift but can't spend more than $30," try Vinya, the wine bar and bottle shop from Nicholas Garcia, sommelier Allegra Angelo, and Mauricio Garavano. This sommelier-driven shop in Key Biscayne was designed for wine lovers of all knowledge levels, offering an assortment of unique and traditional wines along with monthly subscription boxes that include tasting notes and guidance for an at-home tasting experience. Vinya will also host weekly wine tasting classes, aiming to build a community and help customers better understand (and enjoy) the wine they're drinking. An in-house kitchen is also in the works. Open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.