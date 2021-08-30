New Restaurants to Try This Week: Half Moon Empanadas, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and Blue Wave Sushi

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
Point Break Poke House and Blue Wave Sushi1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach
garretthospitalitygroup.com
Local hospitality guru Memphis Garrett recently opened his latest dining concepts, Point Break Poke House and Blue Wave Sushi, in West Palm Beach in the city's Grandview Public Market. Here, guests can enjoy creative twists on the traditional Hawaiian seafood dish with a selection of seafood like tuna, salmon, and hamachi (there's also a tofu option) and bases including steamed white rice, quinoa, or forbidden rice — as well as a choice of more than 20 sauces and toppings. Blue Wave Sushi, meanwhile, offers Garrett's take on classic sushi in an easy-to-eat container. The West Palm Beach food stall is the first brick-and-mortar incarnation; a Fort Lauderdale ghost kitchen already offers to-go and delivery service. At Grandview, diners can enjoy the same selection of nigiri or traditional and specialty rolls served in a single bento box. A vegan box is also available. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Crema Gourmet8550 NW 53rd St., Doral
786-633-6983
cremagourmet.com
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, which already boasts locations in Coral Gables, Davie, South Beach, downtown Miami, Brickell, and at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, now has a Downtown Doral location. The concept's first franchisee, the new Doral space offers an elevated look to Crema's industrial vibe. This week, guests can enjoy a complimentary coffee or breakfast item by downloading the new Crema app and using promo code “DORALOPENING” at checkout. The café, which opened its first store in South Beach in 2013, offers coffee beverages and breakfast sandwiches, as well as soups, salads, gourmet sandwiches, and a $9 all-day pasta special. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Half Moon Empanadas14539 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines
786-888-2292
halfmoonempanadas.com
Now Broward residents can satisfy their sweet and salty cravings in the same location. Half Moon Empanadas recently opened its 12th location — inside Misha’s Cupcakes at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. While the new Pembroke Pines store is the first Broward County location for the brand, it is also a passion project for Half Moon Empanadas cofounder Pilar Guzman Zavala, who decided to open alongside fellow woman entrepreneur, Misha Kuryla-Gomez. Half Moon is known for its oven-baked meat- and veggie-stuffed pastries, which are found in more than a dozen Miami venues. Proudly Argentinian at heart, Zavala's empanadas also offer a touch of Mexican flair to represent her Mexican roots. The empanada list includes a range of sweet and savory flavors, from traditional beef to a breakfast bacon, egg, and cheese to dessert-inspired options like Nutella-filled or dulce de leche. They are sold individually, or in packs of 6, 12, or 24. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.