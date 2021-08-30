New Restaurants to Try This Week: Half Moon Empanadas, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and Blue Wave Sushi

click to enlarge Blue Wave Sushi is now open in West Palm Beach Photo courtesy of Garrett Hospitality

Point Break Poke House and Blue Wave Sushi 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach

garretthospitalitygroup.com

Crema Gourmet 8550 NW 53rd St., Doral

786-633-6983

cremagourmet.com

Half Moon Empanadas 14539 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines

786-888-2292

halfmoonempanadas.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes two new locations of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, a West Palm Beach outpost of Blue Wave Sushi and Point Break Poke House, and the opening of Half Moon Empanadas in Pembroke Pines.Local hospitality guru Memphis Garrett recently opened his latest dining concepts, Point Break Poke House and Blue Wave Sushi, in West Palm Beach in the city's Grandview Public Market. Here, guests can enjoy creative twists on the traditional Hawaiian seafood dish with a selection of seafood like tuna, salmon, and hamachi (there's also a tofu option) and bases including steamed white rice, quinoa, or forbidden rice — as well as a choice of more than 20 sauces and toppings. Blue Wave Sushi, meanwhile, offers Garrett's take on classic sushi in an easy-to-eat container. The West Palm Beach food stall is the first brick-and-mortar incarnation; a Fort Lauderdale ghost kitchen already offers to-go and delivery service. At Grandview, diners can enjoy the same selection of nigiri or traditional and specialty rolls served in a single bento box. A vegan box is also available.Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, which already boasts locations in Coral Gables, Davie, South Beach, downtown Miami, Brickell, and at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, now has a Downtown Doral location. The concept's first franchisee, the new Doral space offers an elevated look to Crema's industrial vibe. This week, guests can enjoy a complimentary coffee or breakfast item by downloading the new Crema app and using promo code “DORALOPENING” at checkout. The café, which opened its first store in South Beach in 2013, offers coffee beverages and breakfast sandwiches, as well as soups, salads, gourmet sandwiches, and a $9 all-day pasta special.Now Broward residents can satisfy their sweet and salty cravings in the same location. Half Moon Empanadas recently opened its 12th location — inside Misha’s Cupcakes at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. While the new Pembroke Pines store is the first Broward County location for the brand, it is also a passion project for Half Moon Empanadas cofounder Pilar Guzman Zavala, who decided to open alongside fellow woman entrepreneur, Misha Kuryla-Gomez. Half Moon is known for its oven-baked meat- and veggie-stuffed pastries, which are found in more than a dozen Miami venues. Proudly Argentinian at heart, Zavala's empanadas also offer a touch of Mexican flair to represent her Mexican roots. The empanada list includes a range of sweet and savory flavors, from traditional beef to a breakfast bacon, egg, and cheese to dessert-inspired options like Nutella-filled or dulce de leche. They are sold individually, or in packs of 6, 12, or 24.