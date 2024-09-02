 Michelin-Recognized Sanguich de Miami Now Open at Bayside Marketplace | Miami New Times
Michelin-Recommended Cuban Sandwich Spot Opens in Downtown Miami

Miami's award-winning Cuban sandwich restaurant has opened its fourth location in downtown Miami at Bayside Marketplace.
September 2, 2024
Award-winning Cuban sandwich restaurant Sanguich de Miami opened its first flagship location at the Plaza in Coral Gables.
Award-winning Cuban sandwich restaurant Sanguich de Miami opened its first flagship location at the Plaza in Coral Gables. Sanguich de Miami photo
Miami's award-winning Cuban sandwich spot Sanguich de Miami is on a roll. The restaurant just opened its fourth location at Bayside Marketplace by the water only a month after bringing its famed Cuban "Medianoche" sandwich to Coral Gables.

Since its humble beginnings as a small pop-up at an art festival in 2015 to its first brick-and-mortar on Calle Ocho in 2018, Sanguich de Miami has become an integral part of South Florida's culinary scene. This year, the restaurant was named New Times' Best Cuban Sandwich and earned a spot on New Times' annual list Required Eating 2024.

At the downtown Miami location, owners Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero have stuck with their commitment to give guests top-quality Cuban staples, which have since earned the restaurant enough recognition to be honored with a Bib Gourmand designation in the Florida Michelin Guide three years in a row.

“Since opening our first restaurant in Little Havana in 2018, we have been bombarded with requests for more locations ― especially after being voted the best Cuban sandwich in Miami," says Figueredo, co-owner of Sanguich de Miami, in reference to their big New Times win. “Bayside is now our fourth spot in South Florida, and we're just getting started. We're excited to bring our sandwiches to more neighborhoods across the region and the U.S.”
The new location officially opened on August 25 with a ribbon ceremony alongside the owners, their family, and the employees.

“It’s truly rewarding to see our authentic fare resonating with locals and tourists alike, and we’re thrilled to have a home in one of Miami’s busiest neighborhoods,” adds Romero. “Our commitment to quality, tradition, and the community remains unwavering as we grow and maintain our title as Miami’s number one Cuban sandwich.”

The menu features all its favorites including the iconic "Cubano" alongside classic offerings like "Pan con Lechón," "Pan con Croqueta," and "El Pan con Bistec," and the "Flancay" dessert.

Complementing the famed sandwiches, and a perfect pairing for the Miami heat in this new waterfront outpost, are the spot's signature batidos (Cuban shakes) with Cuban-inspired flavors like trigo, mamey, and banana.

Sanguich de Miami Bayside Marketplace. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 116, Miami; 305-539-0969; sanguich.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
