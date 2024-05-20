Beloved Cuban Sandwich Spot Sanguich to Open in Coral Gables

Cuban medianoche and pan con lechon lovers of Coral Gables and South Miami, get ready — a Cuban sandwich restaurant that has won more awards than any other in this city is about to open in the City Beautiful.
On June 7, award-winning Cuban sandwich restaurant Sanguich de Miami will open its first flagship location at the Plaza in Coral Gables. The new location will be the restaurant's most expansive location yet, with seating for more than 70 guests — a major upgrade from its humble beginnings.
"Launching in Coral Gables feels like a homecoming for us. We began humbly with a small pop-up at an art festival, and now, nearly seven years later, we’re proud to expand into a stunning new space we’ve always dreamed of," says Daniel Figueredo, co-owner of Sanguich de Miami.
The Coral Gables restaurant will span 2,000 square feet. Inside, the new spacious dining area will have plenty of seating for 50 guests, in addition to 25 casual bar-height area seats that will be perfect for those seeking a more social vibe. Plus, for those wanting to people-watch at the Plaza, there will be an outside patio filled with family-style benches perfect for al fresco dinner parties or gatherings of up to 25 people.
Oh, and that's not all — the new flagship location will be home to Coral Gables' largest ventanita ever. For those working in the area, New Times staffers already foresee this window becoming very popular among the morning rush hour crowd or the 3 p.m., "Is it cafecito time, yet?" coffee crowd.
Coral Gables diners can also anticipate an expanded menu featuring new breakfast options coming soon.
“Our new Coral Gables location continues to embody our deep Cuban roots, with the menu crafted to honor that legacy,” adds co-owner Rosa Romero. “Farm-to-table freshness remains our cornerstone as we meticulously source the finest ingredients, ensuring each bite is a testament to our passion and tradition."
The restaurant's interior design reflects its Cuban, Spanish, and Mediterranean influences, celebrating the Cuban heritage of the owners and the brand. The floor has Sanguich's signature encaustic tile flooring while custom-crafted brass trimmings and hand-painted menus adorned with gold leaf create a warm and inviting ambiance.
Since opening in 2015, Sanguich de Miami has become an integral part of South Florida's culinary scene. Its commitment to top-quality Cuban cuisine has earned notable accolades, including a Bib Gourmand designation in the Florida Michelin Guide three years in a row.
Lauded for preserving the rich traditions of Cuban cuisine through its classic Cuban sandwiches, Sanguich de Miami has grown rapidly since its beginnings nearly a decade ago. Back in 2015, the restaurant first opened as a pop-up at an art festival. Then, in 2018, it opened as a bustling shipping container storefront before securing its iconic spot in Little Havana. Up next, Sanguich will open a location in downtown Miami at Bayside Marketplace.
Sanguich de Miami. 111 Palermo Ave., Ste. 103; sanguich.com. Open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.