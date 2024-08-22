 Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in Miami Makes Delicious Burgers | Miami New Times
Every Wild Burger Coming to Michael's Genuine This Fall

Michael's Genuine has rolled out a delicious burger of the month series from now until December.
August 22, 2024
The "Juicy Lucy" is the featured burger of the month at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in the Miami Design District.
The "Juicy Lucy" is the featured burger of the month at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in the Miami Design District. Genuine Hospitality Group photo

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink has been a Miami staple for over 17 years thanks to its consistently delicious modern American cuisine with French and European influences.

Although it hasn't exactly been known as a burger spot, foodies in the Miami Design District know that the restaurant's famed "Genuine Burger" is as good as it gets. The burger is made with a beef blend of 50 percent brisket and 50 percent chuck, which is then seared to each guest's preference. It's then topped with melted cheddar cheese, house-smoked bacon, butter lettuce from the local farm Hammock Greens, and heirloom tomatoes, which are locally sourced. The house-made brioche bun is specifically baked for Michael's Genuine by local bakery La Provence.

"Our 'Genuine Burger' has always had a cult following," explains founder chef Michael Schwartz. "Especially since we only serve them at lunch. When we decided to offer them exclusively on Sunday nights, we figured we may as well have fun with it. This keeps our burger followers on the edge of their seats and allows our culinary team to get creative."

And being creative is exactly what the restaurant is up to these days.

The restaurant is about to roll out delicious and funky burgers crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Schwartz and executive chef Bradley Herron. The burgers are being released once a month in a series called "Burger of the Month," and New Times has your exclusive look at every burger rolling out from now until December.

The specialty burgers will be available every Sunday night and will rotate each month with a new creation, beginning with August's burger: the "Juicy Lucy."
click to enlarge
The Juicy Lucy is this month's burger for Michael's Genuine new series.
Genuine Hospitality Group photo

The August Burger: The "Juicy Lucy"

There are still a few days to head over to Michael's Genuine Food & Drink before August comes to an end to try this month's burger: the "Juicy Lucy." The burger is a classic Midwest creation composed of a patty stuffed with American cheese and is then topped with white onions, pickles, and black pepper before being served in a house-made onion bun. "We're kicking off this burger series with this mouthwatering classic loved by Minnesotans," explains Herron. "Stuffing cheese in the middle keeps it moist, and the bun is made from scratch, making it the perfect bite." The burger goes for $28.

Burger of The Month Sneak Peek: September through December

September: The "Lamb Burger " is topped with harissa aioli, creamy cucumbers, and pickled onion before being served in a house-made pita.

October: The "Brunch Burger" is topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheddar hollandaise, and smoked chili aioli, which is then served in a house-made English muffin.

November: The "Sunday Burger" features house-made pimento cheese, fried okra, and mango chutney served in house-made naan bread.

December: The "Veggie Burger" is a patty made of black beans, which is then layered with smoked eggplant, harissa, dill, and feta before being served on a seed-based bun.

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; michaelsgenuine.com. The "Burger of the Month" will be available every Sunday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
