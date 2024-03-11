Food & Drink News Miami Design District's Pioneering Restaurant Turns 17 Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz celebrates 17 years of Michael's Genuine Food & Drink's legacy in the Miami Design District. By Rachel Costa March 11, 2024 Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz Genuine Hospitality Group photo

Now, in honor of its 17th anniversary, the restaurant is inviting its regulars and newcomers alike to celebrate with delicious cake and a toast of Champagne.



"We are immensely grateful for the support and patronage we've received over the past 17 years," says chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz. "Whether you're a longtime guest or joining us for the first time, we invite you to celebrate with us in March."

click to enlarge The new dining room at Michael's Genuine Genuine Hospitality Group photo



Following his thoughtful approach with Michael's Genuine, chef Schwartz earned a James Beard Award in 2010 and won the restaurant a 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand tag. Michael's Genuine has also won New Times' "Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown)" distinction multiple times, the latest one being in

click to enlarge Toast to 17 years with Champagne and a slice of birthday confetti cake. Genuine Hospitality Group photo



To celebrate another year of its Miami legacy, from Monday, March 18, to Friday, March 22, diners who book dinner reservations at the restaurant will be treated to a complimentary glass of Champagne Lallier and a slice of confetti birthday cake.



While the menu changes seasonally, classic items and favorites will be available to order, including from the raw bar, small plates such as the wood oven-roasted octopus, and mains including the slow-roasted short rib, roasted cauliflower "shawarma," wood-roasted grouper, steak au poivre, and the pan-roasted Poulet Rouge half chicken.



