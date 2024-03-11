 Michael’s Genuine Celebrates 17 Years in the Miami Design District | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Miami Design District's Pioneering Restaurant Turns 17

Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz celebrates 17 years of Michael's Genuine Food & Drink's legacy in the Miami Design District.
March 11, 2024
Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz
Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz Genuine Hospitality Group photo
For the past 17 years, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink has been an integral part of Miami's Design District, having witnessed the area develop from a mere idea to a staple of the Magic City.

Now, in honor of its 17th anniversary, the restaurant is inviting its regulars and newcomers alike to celebrate with delicious cake and a toast of Champagne.

"We are immensely grateful for the support and patronage we've received over the past 17 years," says chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz. "Whether you're a longtime guest or joining us for the first time, we invite you to celebrate with us in March."
click to enlarge Interior of a restaurant
The new dining room at Michael's Genuine
Genuine Hospitality Group photo
In 2007, Chef Schwartz was one of the pioneers of what today is Miami's Design District food scene by opening Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. His strategy at the time, which stands to this day, is to be "genuine," which means serving fresh food made with care. The opening of the restaurant led to the creation of the chef's Genuine Hospitality Group, which has since opened local favorites including Amara at Paraiso and Harry's Pizzeria.

Following his thoughtful approach with Michael's Genuine, chef Schwartz earned a James Beard Award in 2010 and won the restaurant a 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand tag. Michael's Genuine has also won New Times' "Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown)" distinction multiple times, the latest one being in 2022. It was also included on our annual list of Miami's essential restaurants in 2024.
click to enlarge Champagne and cake
Toast to 17 years with Champagne and a slice of birthday confetti cake.
Genuine Hospitality Group photo
With almost two decades of history, the restaurant is constantly finding ways to stick to its genuine philosophy while keeping up with Miami's developing food scene. Back in 2021, the OG spot went through a major renovation, and executive chef Bradley Herron has kept the menu current — while also sticking to its classics. 

To celebrate another year of its Miami legacy, from Monday, March 18, to Friday, March 22, diners who book dinner reservations at the restaurant will be treated to a complimentary glass of Champagne Lallier and a slice of confetti birthday cake.

While the menu changes seasonally, classic items and favorites will be available to order, including from the raw bar, small plates such as the wood oven-roasted octopus, and mains including the slow-roasted short rib, roasted cauliflower "shawarma," wood-roasted grouper, steak au poivre, and the pan-roasted Poulet Rouge half chicken.

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink's 17th Birthday. 130 NE 40 St., Miami; Birthday celebration from Monday, March 18, to Friday, March 22, from 5:30 p.m. to close. Reservations via opentable.com.
