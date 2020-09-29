Michael Mina Goes Greek at Ornos Estiatorio in Aventura Mall

Michael Mina's fourth Miami-area restaurant will open Wednesday, September 30, at Aventura Mall.

Ornos Estiatorio, Mina's Greek dining concept, will take over International Smoke's former 4,800-square-foot space on the ground floor. The new restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor dining, as well as a cocktail bar.

The opening of Ornos Estiatorio will be the second Aventura-area restaurant for the chef, who also operates Bourbon Steak at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, in addition to Stripsteak and Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The menu — created by Mina; former Estiatorio Milos' chef Nikolaos Georgousis; and Girair "Jerry" Gourmroian, Georgousis's partner at Meraki Greek Grill in Las Vegas — will feature Greek seafood staples such as lavraki (sea bass), fagri (Mediterranean snapper), astakos (lobster), and other fish-based entrées. Also on the bill are lemon chicken, lamb shoulder, and classic tzatziki, hummus, and other spreads. The eatery will also feature a raw bar and a craft cocktail menu, along with a selection of Greek spirits, wines, and beer.

The concept is years in the making for Egyptian-born Mina, who grew up eating Mediterranean food. His decision to invest in a Greek concept came about six months ago after becoming familiar with Georgousis' cooking.

"I've been wanting to give our Aventura clientele a different option, something more fish-driven to complement what we offer at Bourbon Steak, " Mina tells the New Times.

Ornos Estiatorio will be a warm, rustic space, decked out in a neutral palette with blue accents, white wall planks, tribal patterns, and hanging modern lights filled with plants.

The 1,600-square-foot outdoor patio will accommodate 120 guests — about three-quarters of the eatery's total space. And those looking to eat at home will enjoy a special to-go menu.

"With everything going on right now, you have choices to reopen your restaurant, close, or do something new," Mina notes. "My thinking is that we have the opportunity to do something new and fresh that will be good for the community and the team's mental health, so why not? Either you get excited about something or roll over and play dead."

Ornos Estiatorio. Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-697-1681; michaelmina.net. Opening September 30.