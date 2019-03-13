Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

This Sunday is S.t Patrick's Day, a day marked with clovers, corned beef, and libations. This year, toss the green beer and opt for a more sophisticated tipple with one of these emerald concoctions.
From Irish riffs on tropical favorites to charming Guinness and coffee medleys, wet your whistle with one or all of these festive holiday-inspired drinks. You're guaranteed to get lucky.
Kiss Me I'm Irish at MC Kitchen. Lock lips with MC Kitchen's charming concoction composed of pandan syrup and Powers whiskey gold with a dash of bitters for $8 during a special happy hour (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Pair it with corned beef sliders, and you have the perfect Irish brunch in the making. 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-456-9948; mckitchenmiami.com.
Irish Flip at Sweet Liberty. The Irish Flip combines fragrant nutmeg, Guinness, and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey. Grab yours for one night only for $14 on Sunday, March 17. 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
Leprechaun Tears at 1-800-Lucky. The busy food hall marries Asian flavors and Irish brawn in the Leprechaun Tears. The
Irish Mojitos at Bird & Bone. Bird & Bone, located inside the Confidante in Miami Beach, has transformed Miami's favorite cocktail into a drink worthy of the Emerald Isle. Sip poolside with a round of Irish mojitos swizzled with fresh lime, mint, and Jameson whiskey for $12. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com.
Lucky Rita at Cantina Laredo. Tucked away in Hallandale's Gulfstream Park, Cantina Laredo is showcasing frosty Lucky Ritas ($7). The bright emerald libation mixes top-shelf tequila, Cointreau liqueur, freshly squeezed lime juice, and Midori melon liqueur. Think lemon-lime Slurpee with a kick. 501 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach; 954-457-7662; cantinalaredo.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Irish Hello at Beaker & Gray. Wynwood’s sanctuary for well-crafted cocktails has teamed up with Teeling Irish whiskey to create the Irish Hello, a mildly sweet concoction of Teeling small-batch whiskey, amontillado, and coconut cream poured over a coffee ice cube. The drink will be available for the entire month of March for $11. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.
Verde Te Quiero Verde at Bakan. The Verde Te Quiero Verde makes for the perfect St. Paddy's Day accessory with its vibrant green color. Served inside a crystal skull, the tequila-based tonic pairs fresh cilantro, freshly squeezed lemon juice, homemade simple syrup, and fresh lemon verbena for an herbaceous cocktail. ($14). 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-396-7080; bakanwynwood.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!