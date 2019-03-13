Miami's Best St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

This Sunday is S.t Patrick's Day, a day marked with clovers, corned beef, and libations. This year, toss the green beer and opt for a more sophisticated tipple with one of these emerald concoctions.

From Irish riffs on tropical favorites to charming Guinness and coffee medleys, wet your whistle with one or all of these festive holiday-inspired drinks. You're guaranteed to get lucky.

EXPAND Kiss Me I'm Irish MC Kitchen

Kiss Me I'm Irish at MC Kitchen. Lock lips with MC Kitchen's charming concoction composed of pandan syrup and Powers whiskey gold with a dash of bitters for $8 during a special happy hour (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Pair it with corned beef sliders, and you have the perfect Irish brunch in the making. 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-456-9948; mckitchenmiami.com.