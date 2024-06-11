11 Best Happy Hours in Miami

click to enlarge Bay Club in Sunset Harbour has been a hidden gem for happy hour. Bay Club photo Bay Club 1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

It's summertime in Miami, which means one thing: it's officially happy hour season.From rooftop bars with some of the best skyline views of Miami like Rosa Sky Rooftop in Brickell to some with awesome programming like Bay Club (a hidden gem in Sunset Harbour), this list is about to become your after-work, playing hooky, or "Summer Fridays" go-to for happy hour.Listed in alphabetical order, below are the 11 best happy hours offered at restaurants and bars across the Magic City.Bay Club is a local favorite, and for good reason. From 5 to 8 p.m., the hidden gem hosts a happy hour that includes $10 cocktails and delicious bites from their sister restaurant, the Michelin-recommended Lucali (no big deal). Bites include chicken parmesan sliders, breaded ravioli, and chicken wings, which are all priced at $10 during happy hour. Plus, they have great nightly programming with comedy nights, karaoke, and live music.Brickell's best-known dive bar, Better Days, is one of those "anything goes" spots that's awesome for happy hour because it takes place every single day from 5 to 8 p.m. Plus, if you want to hang with locals looking for a laid-back happy hour with fire cocktails, this is your spot. While there's no formal cocktail menu, the bartenders are ready and willing to make whatever is requested — though tequila shots are a fan favorite. Indulge in $6 premium well cocktails and $5 draft beers. Or, check out the $10 "Cocktail of the Menu." Plus, the dark, cozy space has a pool table, string lights, and flamingo decor, with a bar in the center and seating in the form of couches and a church pew around the room.Located in the heart of Miracle Mile, this speakeasy-inspired bar in Coral Gables just launched a "Happy Hour by The Hour" special every single day from 5 to 6 p.m. Therefore, from 5 to 6 p.m. all well cocktails, wine, and beers are $5, and then from 6 to 7 p.m., the drinks are all $6, and lastly, from 7 to 8 p.m., the drinks are all $7. Plus, the bar is also offering 50 percent off all premium liquors and cocktails during happy hour. The bar also offers savory bites to pair your drinks with, like short rib flatbread, truffle mac and cheese, and fajita chicken tacos.A South Miami staple for decades, this newly revamped bar and restaurant is best known for offering great food and stiff drinks since 1946. As one of five restaurants under the Lost Boy & Co. umbrella, it stands as one of the darkest bars in Miami and one of the best spots to have a libation-forward happy hour. The daily offering takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring $7 cocktails, $5 beers, and $6 wines. Visit on Monday, and you can also partake in the martini & margarita special from 8 p.m. to close when vodka and gin martinis and the "Tommy's" margarita are just $10 apiece.Klaw in Edgewater is the neighborhood's first — and only — rooftop bar. Klaw's beverage program marries wine and cocktails with a generous pour of bay views. Klaw lists more than 200 labels of old and new world wines with handpicked selections priced at $7 a glass during the weekday happy hour. Likewise, specialty cocktails at the rooftop bar feature one-of-a-kind libations priced at $9 each, including the "Mignonette" martini, crafted with mignonette brine, and the "Solstice," Klaw’s signature whiskey sour paired with Kirschwasser, a cherry eau de vie, and blood orange.Magic 13's happy hour is one of the longest (six hours!), and it features two-for-one beers, cocktails, and wine. Magic 13 is situated on a 10,000-square-foot space with plenty of seating in its Key West-inspired patio. Plus, the bar hosts live music events, salsa lessons, and more. Partnering with Meat n Bone Kitchen, Magic 13 serves up shareable appetizers and grill specialties during happy hour, as well.Pair tiki bar vibes, live music, raw bar specialties, and Dinner Key-channel views at Monty's Raw Bar in Coconut Grove. This longstanding waterfront haunt has been the backdrop for dozens of movies, but you're the star of the show during the weekday happy hour when the restaurant features its famous "Pain Removers" for $6 each, along with mojitos, frozen drinks, and select wines. The specials continue with $5 well drinks; $3 domestic drafts; $4 import drafts; and $5 premium and craft beer during happy hour. Happy hour is offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.Set high above the city in the heart of Brickell, Rosa Sky Rooftop invites guests to its happy hour with panoramic views of the beautiful Miami skyline. Here, handcrafted cocktails are only $10 during happy hour and select draft beers are just $5. To complete the experience, the bar also offers delicious bar bites to pair with. Rosa Sky’s happy hour is the perfect blend of elegance and affordability.The first thing you'll notice when you walk into Shuckers is the breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay. It's a sports bar with a view so gorgeous it's impossible to keep your eye on the ballgame. Next, you'll notice the myriad of sporting events playing on the many flat-screen TVs. On weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m., you can get $6 well cocktails, $3 draft beers, and $10 appetizers. Plus, they have “Reverse Happy Hour” every night from 10 p.m. until they close, with $4 domestic draft beers, $5 domestic bottled beers, $6 well drinks, $8 frozen cocktails, and a $12 pitcher of the day.Thorn is a great cocktail bar in the heart of Bird Road with happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m with great music, friendly service, and equally as great cocktails and appetizers. Don't sleep on the Thorn Burger or cocktails like the "Tres Delinquentes," a spicy margarita, and "El Muerto," an espresso maritni. The vibes here are A1.The Uchi happy hour may be short-lived, but it's one of the best deals in town when it comes to snagging super savings on sashimi and sake. Start with reduced-price temaki (hand roll) from $9 to $12 before moving on to nigiri from $4 to $14 (two pieces) and small hot plates that range from $9-$12 with options like wagyu gyoza or pork belly crispy rice. Then wash it all down with $7 Sapporo beer, $8 sake, $8 wines, $10 cocktails, and half off the entire sparkling wine and Champagne menu.