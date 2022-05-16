Support Us

Food Events This Week in Miami: Espresso Martini Fest, Heat Seekers Dinner, and Meatball Thursday

May 16, 2022 9:00AM

Grab a drink in honor of Mr. Black's Espresso Martini Fest at participating bars.
This week's food events in Miami include the first annual Mr. Black Espresso Martini Fest, the return of Beaker & Gray's Heat Seekers dinner, and a chance to cook with your favorite Miami chefs at VeritageMiami's annual Interactive Dinner at the InterContinental Hotel.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Mr. Black brings its Espresso Martini Fest to Miami.
Mr. Black Espresso Martini Fest

This week, the Mr. Black brand of coffee liqueur is bringing its Espresso Martini Fest to Miami with a weeklong, nationwide celebration dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved cocktails. Mr. Black’s Espresso Martini Fest will see bartenders from cities across the U.S. shake up their best espresso martini variations. Miami venues participating this year include Orilla in South Beach, the wildly popular backyard oasis Broken Shaker, Wynwood’s Doya, Better Days, Greenstreet Cafe, Bay 13 Brewery, the Sylvester, Beaker & Gray, and the Scapegoat. RSVP is required to get a $12 cocktail at participating locations. Monday, May 16, through Sunday, May 22. For participating locations and to RSVP, click here.
Celebrate the NBA playoffs at Pubbelly.
The Heat Platter at Pubbelly

Starting this week, and lasting through the Miami Heat playoffs, guests can enjoy 10 percent off Pubbelly’s  “the Heat Platter” (normally $132), which features 64 pieces of its “Miami Heat” roll made with spicy tuna, nori tempura flakes, albacore, garlic ponzu, and garlic aioli. Additionally, guests can receive 20 percent off when they order three or more party platters — as long as it includes at least one “the Heat Platter”. Lastly, guests can purchase “the "Heat Roll” and/or a “La Chula” cocktail for 50 percent off the next day following any Miami Heat win during the 2022 NBA playoffs. The promotion is good for all Pubbelly locations including Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland, Miami Beach, and Doral at Shoma Bazaar. Monday, May 16, for as long as the Heat remain in the playoffs; multiple locations; pubbellyglobal.com.
Beaker & Gray reboots its popular Heat Seekers dinner this week.
Heat Seekers Dinner Experience

A sequel to last year's hot four-course culinary experience, Beaker and Gray's Heat Seekers dinner returns, celebrating the spiciest of dishes for true "heat" lovers. The evening will feature one-of-a-kind spicy delicacies created by chef Brian Nasajon specifically for the event. Staying true to the theme, the menu utilizes a variety of spicy peppers grown in the chef's garden including habanero, ghost, and scorpion peppers. Alongside him, the bar team will kick things off with a welcome cocktail dubbed "Leche de Vibre" featuring blanco tequila, coconut horchata, mango, and lime. Dishes include fried green tomatoes, rock shrimp scampi, braised short rib, and a peanut butter espuma with chocolate fudge and Thai chili (menu is subject to change). Tickets cost $90 per person, available for purchase on Resy (gratuity included). Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m.; 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; resy.com.
If you love meatballs and martinis, head to Forte in Coral Gables.
Meatball Thursday at Forte by Chef Adrianne

If you love meatballs and martinis, look no further than Forte by Chef Adrianne in Coral Gables, where every Thursday a new promotional event is dedicated to both. Starting this Thursday, the beloved Miracle Mile Italian restaurant will be offering $6 martinis served alongside two complimentary meatballs all evening at the bar. Every Thursday at the bar; 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-517-6181; fortebychefadrianne.com.
A photo from the 2018 VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner.
VeritageMiami's Interactive Dinner

VeritageMiami’s signature event for more than 20 years returns this week to the InterContinental Miami. The 2022 all-star culinary celebration with guest chefs Eileen Andrade of Finka Table and Tap and Barbakoa by Finka in Doral; Chopped champion, Giorgio Rapicavoli of Luca Osteria and Eating House; and Paula DaSilva, executive chef of the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale and its restaurant, Burlock Coast. During the event, each chef will showcase a course — and help to make it — right at the table. As a final touch, chef Jhonnatan Contreras of the InterContinental will prepare a dessert to wrap up the evening. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on live auction lots such as a 10-night European cruise, private dining experiences, vacation packages, and luxury jewelry, among others benefitting United Way Miami. Friday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m.; 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; tickets start at $1,000 per person; veritagemiami.com.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

