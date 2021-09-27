New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Cañita, Tipsy Flamingo, and a Halloween Pop-Up From Death or Glory

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Halloween Pop-Up at Death or Glory116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach
561-808-8814
deathorglorybar.com
This week, Death or Glory in Delray Beach returns with its popular Halloween-themed pop-up cocktail experience. Through October 31, the female-owned cocktail bar and restaurant will be serving up plenty of spooky fun. The entire restaurant and outdoor patio/bar has been transformed into a scene straight out of a horror movie. The menu will also feature its share of seasonally themed drinks, from the "Dead on Arrival," a communal drink housed in a blood bag on an IV stand, to the "Lizzie Borden," an old fashioned served on an axe. The month will also bring a variety of activations, including Witchy Bingo in conjunction with the ACCF/Witches of Delray and fortuneteller evenings complete with free tarot card readings. Open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
La Cañita401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
lacanitamiami.com
James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has opened La Cañita, a Latin- and Caribbean-inspired restaurant at Bayside Marketplace. In partnership with David Martinez, David Borgia, and Orestes Pajon, Bernstein's new venture focuses on fare from the islands of Jamaica, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago (among others). While Bernstein herself won't be present in this kitchen, she's the chef behind the menu, which offers a number of her signature favorites, from arroz con pollo and empanadas to sizable Cuban platters and a new "305 Rum Cake." Open Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tipsy Flamingo40 NE First Ave., Miami
305-713-7839
tipsyflamingomiami.com
Tipsy Flamingo, downtown Miami's newest cocktail bar from the hospitality group behind RedBar Brickell and Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar has arrived. The theme here marries the best in music, drink specials, and a bonus hidden comedy club with buy-one-get-one drink specials every Sunday evening, hosted by MiamiComedy.com. Sip specialty cocktails like the "Miccosukee Slammer," made with blanco tequila, lime juice, apricot syrup, egg whites, tajin spice, and Peychaud’s bitters; the "Tipsy Colada," made with rum, coffee, vanilla syrup, salted caramel; and "My English Is Not Very Good Looking", a blend of gin, guava marmalade, lime juice, and orange bitters topped with a cream cheese foam and galleta maria crumbs. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.