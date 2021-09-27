Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Cañita, Tipsy Flamingo, and a Halloween Pop-Up From Death or Glory

September 27, 2021 8:00AM

Tipsy Flamingo is downtown Miami's newest cocktail bar.
Tipsy Flamingo is downtown Miami's newest cocktail bar. Photo courtesy of Tipsy Flamingo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a new concept from Miami chef Michelle Bernstein; the opening of a new cocktail bar in downtown Miami, and the annual Halloween pop-up from Death or Glory in Delray Beach.

click to enlarge Death or Glory has launched its annual Halloween pop-up. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DEATH OR GLORY
Death or Glory has launched its annual Halloween pop-up.
Photo courtesy of Death or Glory

Halloween Pop-Up at Death or Glory

116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach
561-808-8814
deathorglorybar.com

This week, Death or Glory in Delray Beach returns with its popular Halloween-themed pop-up cocktail experience. Through October 31, the female-owned cocktail bar and restaurant will be serving up plenty of spooky fun. The entire restaurant and outdoor patio/bar has been transformed into a scene straight out of a horror movie. The menu will also feature its share of seasonally themed drinks, from the "Dead on Arrival," a communal drink housed in a blood bag on an IV stand, to the "Lizzie Borden," an old fashioned served on an axe. The month will also bring a variety of activations, including Witchy Bingo in conjunction with the ACCF/Witches of Delray and fortuneteller evenings complete with free tarot card readings. Open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge La Cañita has opened at Bayside Marketplace in Miami. - PHOTO BY MICHAEL PISSARI
La Cañita has opened at Bayside Marketplace in Miami.
Photo by Michael Pissari

La Cañita

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
lacanitamiami.com

James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has opened La Cañita, a Latin- and Caribbean-inspired restaurant at Bayside Marketplace. In partnership with David Martinez, David Borgia, and Orestes Pajon, Bernstein's new venture focuses on fare from the islands of Jamaica, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago (among others). While Bernstein herself won't be present in this kitchen, she's the chef behind the menu, which offers a number of her signature favorites, from arroz con pollo and empanadas to sizable Cuban platters and a new "305 Rum Cake." Open Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge A guava-infused, cream cheese foam-topped cocktail from Tipsy Flamingo. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TIPSY FLAMINGO
A guava-infused, cream cheese foam-topped cocktail from Tipsy Flamingo.
Photo courtesy of Tipsy Flamingo

Tipsy Flamingo

40 NE First Ave., Miami
305-713-7839
tipsyflamingomiami.com

Tipsy Flamingo, downtown Miami's newest cocktail bar from the hospitality group behind RedBar Brickell and Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar has arrived. The theme here marries the best in music, drink specials, and a bonus hidden comedy club with buy-one-get-one drink specials every Sunday evening, hosted by MiamiComedy.com. Sip specialty cocktails like the "Miccosukee Slammer," made with blanco tequila, lime juice, apricot syrup, egg whites, tajin spice, and Peychaud’s bitters; the "Tipsy Colada," made with rum, coffee, vanilla syrup, salted caramel; and "My English Is Not Very Good Looking", a blend of gin, guava marmalade, lime juice, and orange bitters topped with a cream cheese foam and galleta maria crumbs. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011.
Contact: Nicole Danna

