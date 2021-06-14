New Restaurants to Try This Week: George Lopez Tacos, Behn Mi, and Forte

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes a new location for Wynwood Parlor, the first concept from a new hospitality group dubbed Behn Mi inside the Esme Hotel, chef Adrienne Calvo's Forte, and a delivery-only concept from comedian George Lopez.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.

The Behn Mi, now open in Miami. The name is a riff on the word "bahn mi" Photo by Fuji Film Girl

Behn Mi 1436 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

behnmi.com 1436 Washington Ave., Miami Beach



This edgy new restaurant inside the Esme Hotel on Española Way is a collaborative effort between New York City chef/restaurateur Michael Kaplan (former owner of Two Forks in New York City) and Benjamin Murray (former chef at Pao by Paul Qui) — and it's a pandemic success story. Behn Mi is the first endeavor by the pair's newly formed company, New Wave Hospitality. The restaurant is already making waves with its Vietnamese coffee and tea program, which pair perfectly with the menu of creative, easy eats — including, of course, a singular take on the báhn mì sandwich. Open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

Adrianne Calvo has opened her new restaurant, Forte, off Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Photo by Ines Ayra

Forte by Chef Adrianne Calvo 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

305-517-6181

fortemiami.com 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables305-517-6181



Miami chef Adrianne Calvo recently opened the doors to her new Coral Gables restaurant, Forte, which pays homage to her Sicilian heritage. Here, Calvo offers her own interpretation of Italian cuisine, made with the chef's “go-to” ingredients, all imported from Italy in their purest form. The restaurant is open for dinner service only through Thursday, June 24, and will be closed Mondays until the following week. Current hours: Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m., and Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.

George Lopez Tacos is now delivering in Miami. Photo by Greg Cahill

George Lopez Tacos Delivery only

lopeztacos.com Delivery only



Actor and comedian — and now restaurateur — George Lopez recently partnered with Nextbite to announce the opening of his “badass” street-taco concept. Available in cities nationwide starting June 8, the delivery-only model brings Mexican flavors to the masses with its virtual restaurant offering Lopez's take on the iconic street taco, with recipes developed in consultation with the actor himself. The George Lopez Tacos menu features tender and slow-cooked meats, flavorful toppings, and salsas, for a delicious taco experience. Available for delivery only via Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

Pura Vida has opened its seventh location in Aventura. Photo courtesy of Pura Vida

Pura Vida 2980 NE 207th St., Aventura

puravidamiami.com 2980 NE 207th St., Aventura



South Florida’s go-to wellness restaurant has opened its seventh all-day café. This one, located in Aventura's ParkSquare neighborhood, is part of the brand’s expansion plan that includes the recent addition of a second location in Miami Beach and another outlet in West Palm Beach. Founders Jennifer and Omer Horev, the husband-and-wife duo behind the growing brand, have been steadily expanding their empire since they opened the first Pura Vida location in Miami Beach in 2012, and they plan to open several more cafés later this year. Highlights of the all-day menu: specialty coffee drinks, fresh salads and wraps, bowls, superfood smoothies, fresh juices, locally brewed organic kombucha, and a wide variety of gluten- and sugar-free and vegan sweet treats that are baked daily in-house. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The pina colada inspired ice cream sandwich at Wynwood Parlor. Photo courtesy of Wynwood Parlor

Wynwood Parlor 910 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-397-8531

wynwoodparlor.com 910 West Ave., Miami Beach305-397-8531



This popular local dessert company recently opened on the ground floor of Southgate Towers on Ninth Street and West Avenue in Miami Beach. The neighborhood dessert bar aims to attract locals with affordable dessert and drink offerings featuring an expanded menu of its signature ice cream sandwiches, shakes, açai parfaits, and Italian soft-serve ice creams. Try the line of new cocktail-inspired ice cream sandwiches ($8.50), including the "Miami Vice," made with rum-soaked strawberry cookies and vegan toasted coconut ice cream; and the "Old Fashioned," with bourbon-soaked spice-cake cookies and vanilla ice cream rolled in graham cracker crumbs. Open Monday through Friday 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1 to 11 p.m.