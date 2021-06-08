Comedian George Lopez Brings His Tacos to Miami

- Local
The celebrity-endorsed food trend is hell-bent on staying alive and well.
Miamians can order tortas from Mario Lopez, Mariah Carey's cookies, and visit Guy Fieri's Flavortown without leaving home.
Now comedian George Lopez has gotten into the act, hawking tacos in the Magic City starting today, June 8.
Lopez, best known for his eponymous ABC-TV sitcom that ran for six seasons and voicing Papi, the canine love interest of Chloe in Beverly Hills Chihuahua, actually owns a brewery, a brewpub, and three restaurants in California, along with an additional restaurant in Arizona.
His virtual taqueria, George Lopez Tacos, is a partnership with virtual restaurant company Nextbite. The tacos are also available in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle — and now Miami.
The menu consists of cheekily named street-taco combos that arrive ready to assemble.
"La Chingona" ($13) comes in a choice of chicken tinga, pork carnitas, or beef rancho verde, along with fresh diced onion and cilantro, salsa verde, pickled onions, roasted jalapeños, masa tortillas, and lime wedges. "La Mas Cabrona" ($14) adds avocado crema and fire-roasted peppers and onions to the mix.
Family meals are available and feed four to eight. The menu also offers chips and guacamole, churro bites, and Mexican Coke.
Alex Canter, CEO and founder of Nextbite, tells New Times that his company worked on the menu through "countless conversations and taste-testing."
Canter says the recipes were developed in consultation with Lopez, who was determined to offer patrons of his namesake restaurant "authentic, flavorful street-taco recipes that he believed in. George grew up in his grandmother's kitchen, learning and watching her cook some of his favorite Mexican flavors. He wanted to translate that taste and that experience."
George Lopez Tacos. Available for delivery only through Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub. Visit lopeztacos.com to order.
