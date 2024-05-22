Miami Orders More Wine for Delivery Than Almost Every Other City in the U.S.

Living in Miami, we're naturally thirsty beings — I mean, our summers are scorching hot. But it seems we're not just thirsty for some H2O, we're also really thirsty for some vino — like, absolutely parched for it.
According to a new study by delivery service Gopuff, Miami is the second most wine-loving city in the United States. The survey, titled "Top 10 Cork-iest Cities in the U.S.," analyzed the amount of wine that shoppers have been ordering over the past year in the U.S., and Miamians came in second only to Los Angeles, who took the crown.
La Marca Prosecco, a fresh sparkling wine with notes of apple, white peach, and honeysuckle. This flavor profile pairs perfectly with al fresco dining, seafood, and drinking outdoors during the hot summer months of South Florida.
La Marca Prosecco was also the most-ordered brand of wine in the U.S.
The other top eight wine aficionado-filled cities in the country are:
3. Phoenix
4. Chicago
5. Dallas-Fort Worth
6. San Francisco
7. Denver
8. New York
9. Washington, D.C.
10. Charlotte