Miami Orders More Wine for Delivery Than Almost Every Other City in the U.S.

Miamians order more wine delivery than nearly every other city in the U.S., according to a new study by Gopuff.
May 22, 2024
A crisp glass of white wine or prosecco is what Miamians crave the most year-round, according to Gopuff.
A crisp glass of white wine or prosecco is what Miamians crave the most year-round, according to Gopuff.

Living in Miami, we're naturally thirsty beings — I mean, our summers are scorching hot. But it seems we're not just thirsty for some H2O, we're also really thirsty for some vino — like, absolutely parched for it.

According to a new study by delivery service Gopuff, Miami is the second most wine-loving city in the United States. The survey, titled "Top 10 Cork-iest Cities in the U.S.," analyzed the amount of wine that shoppers have been ordering over the past year in the U.S., and Miamians came in second only to Los Angeles, who took the crown.
click to enlarge White wine on a wooden table with a bowl of seasoned French fries
White wine and french fries sound like the perfect pairing in Miami. Pictured here: Wine and fries from Americana Kitchen in Coral Gables.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Not surprising to New Times editors, the top wine ordered in Miami and Fort Lauderdale is prosecco. To be even more specific, the most popular brand ordered by Miamians on Gopuff is La Marca Prosecco, a fresh sparkling wine with notes of apple, white peach, and honeysuckle. This flavor profile pairs perfectly with al fresco dining, seafood, and drinking outdoors during the hot summer months of South Florida.

La Marca Prosecco was also the most-ordered brand of wine in the U.S.

The other top eight wine aficionado-filled cities in the country are:
3. Phoenix
4. Chicago
5. Dallas-Fort Worth
6. San Francisco
7. Denver
8. New York
9. Washington, D.C.
10. Charlotte
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
