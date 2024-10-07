Hidden Gem for Delicious Sandwiches and Wine to Open in Miami Design District

One of Miami's secret gems for rare wines, delicious cheeses, and artisanal sandwiches is finally opening a second location after becoming a local foodie favorite over the past four years.
Chèvre Miami, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 to much success thanks to its wine and cheese events (like a Wednesday fondue night) and delicious sandwiches will open a second location in the Miami Design District this November.
The shop and market took to Instagram to share the news, where fans immediately expressed excitement. The original location is located along the corner of Coral Way and Southwest 12th Avenue, right at the entrance to the bustling (and jam-packed) Brickell neighborhood. Now, those who live further north will get the opportunity to visit more frequently.
"Great! Finally! Been wanting to try and buy some of the products, but it is so far and traffic!" wrote a follower who is excited about the move. "This place is about to blow up! May it keep its essence," wrote another.
The menu highlights a half-dozen signature sandwiches alongside a daily selection of chalkboard specials. Try the "La Italiana," a mashup of Sullivan Street mezzo doppio slathered with house-made basil pesto, whipped sheep's milk ricotta, and crushed Sicilian pistachios before it's outfitted with thin-sliced Italian mortadella and drizzled with a truffle-infused wildflower honey.
Or, try the "the Gabagool" made with mezzo doppio bread, hot soppressata (spicy, dry-cured Italian pork sausage), capicola (also known as "coppa," a traditional Italian cold cut of dry-cured pork), spicy coppa, tomato confit, aged provolone, sun-dried tomato, a sriracha-Japanese mayo sauce, and fresh arugula.
Before you leave, grab one of Chèvre's mini house made cheesecakes — sublimely creamy and not too sweet — packed into a round wooden cheese box perfect for sharing with a few friends. The latest iteration of the cheesecake is a pistachio variety covered in freshly chopped pistachios with a pistachio-infused basque cheesecake filling.
Bon appétit!
Chèvre Miami. 1295 Coral Way, Miami; 786-332-4128; chevremiami.com. Opening in Miami Design District November 2024.