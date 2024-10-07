 Miami Chevre Opening New Design District Location in November | Miami New Times
Hidden Gem for Delicious Sandwiches and Wine to Open in Miami Design District

A Miami hidden gem for delicious loaded sandwiches and imported cheeses is opening a second location in the Design District.
October 7, 2024
"The Gabagool" made with mezzo doppio bread, hot sorpresatta, capicola, spicy coppa, tomato confit, provolene stagionato, sundried tomato, siracha Japanese mayo, and fresh arugula.
"The Gabagool" made with mezzo doppio bread, hot sorpresatta, capicola, spicy coppa, tomato confit, provolene stagionato, sundried tomato, siracha Japanese mayo, and fresh arugula. Chèvre Miami photo
One of Miami's secret gems for rare wines, delicious cheeses, and artisanal sandwiches is finally opening a second location after becoming a local foodie favorite over the past four years.

Chèvre Miami, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 to much success thanks to its wine and cheese events (like a Wednesday fondue night) and delicious sandwiches will open a second location in the Miami Design District this November.

The shop and market took to Instagram to share the news, where fans immediately expressed excitement. The original location is located along the corner of Coral Way and Southwest 12th Avenue, right at the entrance to the bustling (and jam-packed) Brickell neighborhood. Now, those who live further north will get the opportunity to visit more frequently.

"Great! Finally! Been wanting to try and buy some of the products, but it is so far and traffic!" wrote a follower who is excited about the move. "This place is about to blow up! May it keep its essence," wrote another.
click to enlarge a sandwich
"The Spaniard" sandwich from Chèvre Miami: Crisp pan de Crystal filled with thinly sliced jamon serrano, chorizo cantimpalo, six-month semi-cured world champion Manchego Dehesa de los Llanos cheese complimented by Valencia orange marmalade chunks and olive oil.
Chèvre Miami photo
The nook-like artisan market peddling imported meats, cheese, and high-end pantry basics also presents a menu of equally upmarket sandwiches prepared using the shop's various top-notch items.

The menu highlights a half-dozen signature sandwiches alongside a daily selection of chalkboard specials. Try the "La Italiana," a mashup of Sullivan Street mezzo doppio slathered with house-made basil pesto, whipped sheep's milk ricotta, and crushed Sicilian pistachios before it's outfitted with thin-sliced Italian mortadella and drizzled with a truffle-infused wildflower honey.

Or, try the "the Gabagool" made with mezzo doppio bread, hot soppressata (spicy, dry-cured Italian pork sausage), capicola (also known as "coppa," a traditional Italian cold cut of dry-cured pork), spicy coppa, tomato confit, aged provolone, sun-dried tomato, a sriracha-Japanese mayo sauce, and fresh arugula.
click to enlarge a sandwich
"El Padron," a light and airy pan de cristal (pictured here as a croissant) that holds buttery-rich paleta Iberico and thick slabs of an award-winning manchego Dehesa de los Llanos cheese, all of it slathered in an aromatic Spanish olive oil.
Chevre Miami photo
Another favorite is "El Padron," a light and airy pan de cristal (that can be ordered as a croissant) that holds buttery-rich paleta Iberico and thick slabs of an award-winning manchego Dehesa de los Llanos cheese, all of it slathered in an aromatic Spanish olive oil.

Before you leave, grab one of Chèvre's mini house made cheesecakes — sublimely creamy and not too sweet — packed into a round wooden cheese box perfect for sharing with a few friends. The latest iteration of the cheesecake is a pistachio variety covered in freshly chopped pistachios with a pistachio-infused basque cheesecake filling.

Bon appétit!

Chèvre Miami. 1295 Coral Way, Miami; 786-332-4128; chevremiami.com. Opening in Miami Design District November 2024.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
