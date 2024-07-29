 First Miami Sixty Vines Wine Restaurant to Open in Downtown | Miami New Times
Sixty Vines to Open First Miami Location Downtown This September

Popular wine-on-tap restaurant Sixty Vines will open in Miami bringing vineyard vibes and charcuterie to the Magic City.
July 29, 2024
Sixty Vines will open its first Miami location at Miami Worldcenter with wine on tap, a vineyard-inspired menu, and indoor and outdoor seating.
Sixty Vines will open its first Miami location at Miami Worldcenter with wine on tap, a vineyard-inspired menu, and indoor and outdoor seating. Sixty Vines photo
Almost a year after announcing it would open in Miami, Sixty Vines, the popular restaurant known for its wine on-tap and vineyard-inspired menu, will open its first Miami location at Miami Worldcenter in downtown this September.

Located at 150 NE Eighth Street, the restaurant features 60 wines on tap from selected wine regions worldwide. Therefore, guests can taste cabernet wines from Napa Valley or dive into Pinot Noir wines from Italy — all from the comfort of a fun dinner or happy hour in Miami.

“We’re ready to share our vineyard-inspired vibes with Miami,” says CEO of Sixty Vines, Jeff Carcara. "We’re on a mission to reimagine wine culture and our experience is designed to be approachable and fun, creating adventure in every visit.”

Sixty Vines offers an innovative and sustainable approach to serving wine. How so? Wines here are all on tap. Each keg holds 26 bottles of wine that can be reused around 1,500 times over its refillable lifetime. Therefore, Sixty Vines' eco-friendly tap system not only reduces waste and protects the planet, but also offers guests the closest "from the barrel" tasting experience.

Plus, for wine connoisseurs in Miami, wines are offered by the half glass, glass, bottle, or even flight, so guests can try an array of wines at a single lunch, dinner, or happy hour.
Sixty Vines will open its first location in Miami serving wine on tap and a vineyard-inspired menu.
The new Sixty Vines at Miami Worldcenter will span nearly 10,000 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating for over 250 guests. The restaurant will also have multiple private event rooms perfect for hosting celebrations like birthdays, bachelorettes, and graduations.

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Sixty Vines' vineyard-inspired menu includes custom charcuterie boards, salads, hearty sandwiches, and pizzas. The drink menu also features alcoholic beverages made with spirits for those craving an espresso martini or a fun cocktail instead of wine.

Entrées range from salmon and pan-roasted chicken to a "Double Cabernet Burger" and wood-grilled bavette steak. Popular dessert options include a sticky toffee cake and the "Deviled Afogato," which is a dessert made of Devil's Food cake, salted caramel ice cream, coffee caramel, and a nitro cold brew coffee shot.
Sixty Vines in Miami also features multiple private event spaces perfect for hosting celebrations like birthdays, bachelorettes, and graduations.
By partnering with many of the world’s top winemakers, Sixty Vines offers exclusive wines not commonly available by the glass. Despite its premium wine selection, Sixty Vines maintains a casual vibe, welcoming guests for everything from multi-course wine dinners to a quick glass of wine and a snack during a shopping break.

Sixty Vines will open daily for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday with brunch on Sundays. Self-parking and valet parking are available.

The first Sixty Vines restaurant opened in Plano, Texas in 2014 and now has numerous locations across the U.S., including two other locations in Florida in Boca Raton and Winter Park.

Sixty Vines. 150 NE Eighth St., Miami, at Miami Worldcenter; sixtyvines.com.
