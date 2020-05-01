Night Owl Cookies, Burger Beast Burgers, and Other Food Events This Weekend

The closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars hasn't stopped local businesses from finding ways to continue to serve and engage with the community.

This weekend, cook with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, enjoy a charitable bake sale with SOBEWFF's Lee Schrager, and celebrate National Burger Month with Burger Beast at Cuban Guys.

Chef Michael Schwartz Photo courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

Cook Along with Chef Michael Schwartz

Friday, cook live with James Beard Award-winning chef and founder of the Genuine Hospitality Group, Michael Schwartz. The Michael's Genuine Food & Drink owner will appear on the Miami Design District’s Instagram at 4 p.m. The recipe and ingredient list will be shared with followers in advance, so they can prepare and cook a special dish alongside Schwartz. 4 p.m. Friday, May 1, via @MiamiDesignDistrict.

Photo courtesy of Burger Beast

Burger Beast Burgers at Cuban Guys

National Burger Month kicks off Friday, and Burger Beast's burgers will continue to be available at three Cuban Guys locations to celebrate. Menu items include the Burger Beast, a five-ounce smashed beef patty with grilled diced onions, pickles, "beast" sauce (a mixture of guava, sriracha, and ketchup), and American cheese on a potato roll; the Burger Beast a Caballo, which tops a signature burger with a fried egg; the Dubly, a double version of the Burger Beast; and the newly launched Jorgey Boy, a five-ounce smashed beef patty with grilled diced onions, pickles, "beast" sauce, tartar sauce, and American cheese on a potato roll. All Burger Beast burgers, along with the entire Cuban Guys menu, are available to order for pickup or delivery through Cuban Guys' website, cubanguysrestaurants.com.

Red Rooster Overtown Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Group

Red Rooster Overtown’s Tristen Epps Pop-Up Meals Benefiting the World Central Kitchen Relief Fund

Through Sunday, Red Rooster Overtown’s executive chef Tristen Epps will pop-up at Stiltsville Fish Bar, Glass and Vine, and Root & Bone to offer three-course meals inspired by Red Rooster's menu as well as his appearance on Food Network’s Chopped. The curated meals, which serve two, will be available for both pickup and delivery at each respective location for $65, with $5 from each meal donated to the World Central Kitchen relief fund. The meal includes crispy cod nuggets, mango herb salad, grilled bone-in pork chop with black bean fried rice and chipotle beer sauce, Red Rooster’s famous Rooster Chicken Royal with white cheddar mac and cheese and braised greens. Dessert will be chef’s choice, selected by the chef at each respective pop-up location. Through Sunday, May 3. Order meals via the restaurants’ respective websites or UberEats.

Lee Schrager and his dogs Stanley and Charlie Brown — AKA the Browns — invite you to their home for some cookies. Photo courtesy of Lee Schrager

Lee Schrager's Bake Sale for Charity

After last week's sold-out bake sale, South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager invites people to drive up to his famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables this Sunday for his second Putting on the Pounds Bake Sale, from noon to 4 p.m. (or until everything is sold out). Guests are welcome to pull up to his front lawn and purchase one (or all) of several goodies from Miami's most loved food and beverage pros. Each item costs $25 (cash and exact change). Everything is sold on a first-come, first-served basis — when they're gone, they're gone. There's no limit on the number of items per customer. The SOBEWFF founder will share the exact address of the pickup site Saturday night on his Instagram page, @leeschrager. All proceeds from the cookie sale will benefit the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which was launched last month to provide immediate financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3 , at House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, May 2, for the exact address. Cash and exact change are required.

EXPAND Greek village salad and fried calamari. Photo courtesy of Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Delivery and Pickup From Mandolin Miami

After weeks of closure, the beloved Miami restaurant has launched no-contact curbside pickup and delivery. Check the restaurant's website for a rotating menu of options, which includes best-selling Mandolin plates alongside other prepared foods and hand-selected wines. Receive an additional 15 percent off when ordering curbside pickup by using promo code "LoveAndFeta." Mandolin Miami, 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-749-9140; mandolinmiami.com. Mandolin is open for curbside pickup and delivery Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday noon to 8 p.m. Delivery is available via UberEats and Doordash.