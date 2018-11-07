Mason, Closed for a Refresh, Will Reopen Alongside Boom Box in Bardot Space

Just five months ago, Mason Eatery opened in the former Gigi space. Now the windows are covered with butcher paper while the restaurant closes for a revamp.
Mason closed this past Monday. When it reopens on November 15, it will have a reworked menu and a sexier vibe, according to chef/co-owner Brian Nasajon. "The restaurant was actually killing it, but while the concept was working for lunch and brunch, we felt dinner and late night [were] sterile."
Nasajon said he and his partners, named the Beaker & Gray Group after their first Wynwood restaurant, decided to close Mason and rework the space. Cozy banquettes will be added and the lighting softened to give the space a warmer feel. The outside area will transform into a comfortable patio.
Food options will be "tweaked" with a new dinner menu replacing the all-day offerings. Though the menu isn't finalized, Nasajon did mention a crispy-skin duck with waffle cones and cured salmon hamachi with candied grapefruit.
Nasajon, along with Ben Potts, will also open Boom Box at the former Bardot space. The lounge will offer "classic cocktails with progressive interpretations," according to Nasajon. Aged cement walls and natural woods will give the space a rustic, industrial feel.
The opening of Boom Box will also provide a loophole of sorts for Mason guests who want to have a cocktail with their meal. Previously, the restaurant only served beer and wine. Now, expect bottled cocktail "kits" to be offered by people pushing rolling carts.
Mason Eatery. 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com. Reopens November 15.
