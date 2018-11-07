Mason, Closed for a Refresh, Will Reopen Alongside Boom Box in Bardot Space

Just five months ago, Mason Eatery opened in the former Gigi space. Now the windows are covered with butcher paper while the restaurant closes for a revamp.

Mason closed this past Monday. When it reopens on November 15, it will have a reworked menu and a sexier vibe, according to chef/co-owner Brian Nasajon. "The restaurant was actually killing it, but while the concept was working for lunch and brunch, we felt dinner and late night [were] sterile."