 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Ben Potts and Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray Group
Ben Potts and Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray Group
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Mason, Closed for a Refresh, Will Reopen Alongside Boom Box in Bardot Space

Laine Doss | November 7, 2018 | 9:19am
AA

Just five months ago, Mason Eatery opened in the former Gigi space. Now the windows are covered with butcher paper while the restaurant closes for a revamp.

Mason closed this past Monday. When it reopens on November 15, it will have a reworked menu and a sexier vibe, according to chef/co-owner Brian Nasajon. "The restaurant was actually killing it, but while the concept was working for lunch and brunch, we felt dinner and late night [were] sterile."

Nasajon said he and his partners, named the Beaker & Gray Group after their first Wynwood restaurant, decided to close Mason and rework the space. Cozy banquettes will be added and the lighting softened to give the space a warmer feel. The outside area will transform into a comfortable patio.

Food options will be "tweaked" with a new dinner menu replacing the all-day offerings. Though the menu isn't finalized, Nasajon did mention a crispy-skin duck with waffle cones and cured salmon hamachi with candied grapefruit.

Nasajon, along with Ben Potts, will also open Boom Box at the former Bardot space. The lounge will offer "classic cocktails with progressive interpretations," according to Nasajon. Aged cement walls and natural woods will give the space a rustic, industrial feel.

The opening of Boom Box will also provide a loophole of sorts for Mason guests who want to have a cocktail with their meal. Previously, the restaurant only served beer and wine. Now, expect bottled cocktail "kits" to be offered by people pushing rolling carts.

Mason Eatery. 3470 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-618-5150; masoneatery.com. Reopens November 15.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: