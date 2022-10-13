How to Get a Table at Joe's Stone Crab

October is upon us and that means Miamians are celebrating the (slightly) cooler weather while sipping pumpkin spice lattes, amber beers, and preparing for Halloween. There's also one other October ritual only Floridians celebrate: the official reopening of Joe's Stone Crab.
Joe's opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14 for its 110th season — one day before stone crab season officially begins for the year.
Although many restaurants offer those sweet claws harvested off Florida waters, Joe's remains the most famous restaurant that serves them. The restaurant first opened in 1913 as a lunch counter. Founder Joe Weiss made a living selling fish sandwiches to locals headed to the beach. The small seafood shack actually opened two years before the then-quaint town of Miami Beach was incorporated in 1915.
From those modest beginnings, Joe's Stone Crab has grow to become an integral part of the culture and history of Miami Beach. The restaurant — still owned and operated by the same family — has also grown to become one of the highest grossing independently-owned restaurants in the nation.
Stephen Sawitz, COO of Joe's and the great-grandson of Joe Weiss, is also an expert on stone crabs. He tells New Times that, although Hurricane Ian churned through waters where stone crabs live, there shouldn't shouldn't be an impact on this year's harvest. "There's no known correlation between hurricanes and the production of stone crabs. However, we do know a lot of lobster traps were lost during the recent storm and many fishermen do both lobster and stone crab fishing." Sawitz adds his concern for the people on Florida's southwest coast. "For us, the bigger issue is concern for those on the west coast whose livelihoods depend on fishing this time of year. We are doing what we can to support that industry."
Although diners at Joe's remain loyal to their orders of stone crabs with chilled mustard sauce and fried chicken, Sawitz reminds diners that the restaurant offers a full menu of fresh seafood, including a new mussels dish. "We create new dishes when we have a eureka moment. An overwhelming vision of an item we think our customers simply won't be able to resist. New dishes are a year round search," he says.
The restaurant, which has served many a celebrity and dignitary, is also known for its long waits. Sawitz, however, has a few tips for diners eager to feast on stone crabs.
Sawitz says to take advantage of the fact that Joe's now takes table reservations via the Resy app. He also acknowledges that some regulars like to do it the old fashioned way. "If you don't want to use the Resy app, that's okay. It doesn't mean you can't get a table. We work hard to honor all our customers and most people still just walk in."
The Joe's COO also suggests being open to dine at off-peak hours if you want to get seated quickly. "Schedule your meal between 5 and 6:30 p.m.," he says, adding, "lunch is also a great time to walk right in."
You can always call the restaurant and see what the wait is."Sometimes at peak times there can be tables, depending on other things happening in the community," says Sawitz.
Finally, Sawitz invites everyone to come and experience Joe's. "We have ample space at the bar and a lovely outdoor area where guests can enjoy drinks and appetizers."
Joe's Stone Crab. 11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-4611; joesstonecrab.com. Opens for dinner starting Friday, October at 14 at 4 p.m. (first seating at 5 p.m.). 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Open for lunch starting Wednesday, October 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday (closed for lunch Monday and Tuesday).