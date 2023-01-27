Jeremiah Bullfrog's Square Pie City Brings "Slice Shop" Vibes to Miami

A project more than five years in the making has finally come to fruition for Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog.
This month, the former chef to rapper Rick Ross reopened Square Pie City with its first standalone brick-and-mortar spot in the Magic City.
The Miami native told New Times he began experimenting with square-pan pies in late 2016 with a goal of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant. After several setbacks, including the pandemic, Bullfrog instead chose to launch the concept via pop-up, making regular appearances at Boxelder and Babe's Meat Counter.
The chef later opened his first permanent location inside Miami Beach's Time Out Market in 2021, offering an expanded menu with a focus on the Motor City's most iconic foodstuffs, the deep-dish square pie. A year later, in May 2022, Bullfrog left the food hall to expand into a larger, standalone location, resuming his pop-ups in cities like Nashville, Chicago, and Orlando while prepping for the move.
Now, Square Pie City is back in business with a new home that opened earlier this month on the western edge of the Miami Design District. The casual space offers a walk-up counter for to-go orders, a quick meal where you can snag $4 slices for lunch, and indoor seating for dine-in guests. An online ordering platform on the website is also available for both takeout and delivery.
"We want people to be able to have that type of experience in Miami, the culture where you walk in and tell the pizza chef how you want your slice cooked — maybe you want it well done, or add some pepperoni," explains Bullfrog. "That's why we put our deck oven next to the counter. We want customers to have that conversation."
Fans of Square Pie will find the menu hasn't changed much. You can still find Bullfrog's most popular red and white pies with the option for vegan or gluten-free substitutes prepared using the chef's 72-hour, double-fermented dough. Like most Detroit square pies, the thick base is first topped with cheese before it's smothered in a layer of sauce and baked to form the style's quintessential crispy edges.
At the new restaurant, diners can choose from a menu of half pies (four slices), and full pies (six slices) priced between $17 and $34, or create their own with a variety of scratch-made toppings. Standout red pies include the "Classix," a combination of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan beneath a layer of "dat sauce," Bullfrog's proprietary marinara. There's also the familiar "Red in the Head, Fire in the Bed," a spicy pie that offers heat from Calabrian chilies and chili-infused oil.
White pies include the "All White E’rrythang," topped with mozzarella, housemade ricotta, Parmesan, and roasted garlic, and the "Many Magical Mushrooms," topped with caramelized cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, asiago, garlic, and a housemade porcini "dust."
"I've had one on my mind for a couple of years, mentally working how we would do our version," explains Bullfrog, who based his thin crust off memories of Rotonda Pizza while traveling in Rome.
Thin crust pies are available during dinner service and sold as whole pies or tavern-cut slices for dine in or takeout. Unlike the deck oven cooked square pies, these are made using a malt-kissed, low-hydration dough that cooks into a flavorful, crispy crust from the high temperature of the in-house wood-burning oven.
For now, the pies are available only during dinner says Bullfrog. "You can take it to-go, but you really want to eat it there, when it comes out of the oven. Doesn't get any better than that."
The wood-burning oven will also offer daily specials, including Bullfrog's broccoli rabe, half-roasted cauliflower, smoked chicken wings, and mortadella meatballs, the chef's recipe executed by Babe's Meat Counter. There also will be a secret menu offering one-off daily or weekly specialty items announced via Instagram and a cocktail program designed by Mike Parish, formerly of Broken Shaker, that will highlight small-batch, vermouth-based spirits.
"There's still so much we're waiting to bring on line. There are a lot of fun things in the works. Something I've always been about is supporting our industry. It's important, as restaurateurs, that we have an ongoing conversation about what will make Miami better. We're constantly trying to make the space better, so we can make Miami better," sums up Bullfrog.
Square Pie City. 3918 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-408-3591; squarepiecity.com.