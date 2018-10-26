Five New Fall Brunches in Miami to Try This Weekend

Take advantage of Miami's transition into cooler months by trying a new brunch this weekend. Instead of opting for an indoor feast, consider a reservation outside to dine near the ocean or on a busy patio. It's fall, after all.

From live jazz and cocktails at Three to a dog-friendly meal at Deck Sixteen and an outdoor feast at Vista, here are five fresh brunches to try this autumn.

Three. Norman Van Aken's restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, Three, is behind an all-new Sunday jazz brunch. Here, sip a classic cocktail and munch on savory bites such as platano maduro pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, and huevos rancheros Miami-style. As you dine, enjoy gypsy Latin jazz music by Miami-based band Tamboka. Plates average $12 to $20. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



EXPAND Caramel apple French toast. Courtesy of Rok:Brgr

Rok:Brgr. The South Florida burger joint is behind a new fall-inspired brunch menu filled with caramel, apple, and pumpkin treats. Available every Saturday and Sunday, the seasonal plates include caramel apple French toast garnished with brown butter, cinnamon apples, whipped cream, and maple syrup; pumpkin pancakes topped with candied pecans, cinnamon butter, maple syrup; and a vegan banana bread. Other new additions include a four-ounce petite burger with American cheese and special sauce; and waffles smothered in blueberry compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Also, the restaurant has upgraded its beverage offerings to include $15 Maison Belle Claire rosé. Various locations; rokbrgr.com. Brunch is served Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Sliced avocado toast. Courtesy of Vista

Vista. North of Wynwood and the Design District, a massive two-story Italian-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar is now open for brunch. Located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista — a charming acre of land that's home to a crop of new restaurants – Vista serves Sunday brunch complete with Nutella and almond croissants, avocado toast, a bacon cheeseburger with grilled onions, and eggs Benedict showered in a citrus hollandaise. Plates average $10 to $15. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Roving beverage cart at Diez y Seis. Courtesy of Diez y Seis

Diez y Seis. Overlooking the Shore Club's infinity pool, Diez y Seis hosts a weekly Mexican Saturday brunch party, complete with live music, a bottomless buffet, and tableside cocktails. Highlights include Mexican-style French toast, build-your-own parfaits, meats such as bacon and sausage, and eggs your way. Plus, the restaurant's portable beverage cart will visit tables to prepare $15 vodka-based bloody marys and mezcal-based bloody marias. Patrons can choose from three mixes — spicy, traditional, and tomatillo — along with toppings. 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; morganshotelgroup.com. Brunch is served Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m and costs $50 per person.

EXPAND Open-face BLT on toasted country bread. Courtesy of Deck Sixteen

Deck Sixteen. Take your four-legged friend to Saturday brunch at Deck Sixteen, located on the third floor of the Hyatt Centric in South Beach. The indoor/outdoor restaurant, which serves Saturday brunch offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($15), live music, and a robust selection of sweet and savory items with a Mediterranean twist. Plus, next to the restaurant is Wooftop Park, the first rooftop dog park in Miami Beach. Highlights include French toast stuffed with guava and ricotta and showered in coconut rum maple syrup ($12), a brunch burger layered with charred poblano relish, avocado, and a fried egg ($14), and an open-face BLT with turkey and a fried egg on toasted country bread. Plus, sip pup-inspired cocktails such as the Wooftini, the Bark Collins, and the Mutt Mojito instead. 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-7400; southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com. Brunch is served Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valet costs $5 with brunch validation.